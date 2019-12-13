Rockefeller: Controlling the Game
The same day that Greta Thunberg was appointed Person of the Year by Time Magazine, the English edition of Rockefeller – Controlling the Game was released. Here you can read, among other things, about the close links between Time Magazine and the Rockefeller family.
Time-Life Building is part of the Rockefeller Center and Time-Life founder Henry Luce was…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.