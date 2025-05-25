Upon watching the widely reported press conference in which Donald Trump was confronting and pressuring South African president Cyril Ramaphosa about atrocities and hate speech against white farmers in South Africa, the impression is that it was staged to gain support for a change of South African legislation on behalf of Trump's advisor Elon Musk and his Starlink project.

The calm Ramaphosa answered to Trumps accusations in a highly diplomatic manner and said,

These are concerns that we are willing to talk to you about. Let me just add quickly. You know, the criminality we are experiencing in our country needs quite a lot of technological capability, and in one of our areas in South Africa we are using US technology which is able to in many ways identify where shootings are happening and all that. And I like to talk about that because there is support that we can get from you and the United States that can help us deal with all these act of criminality. And that is what I believe partnership is all about.

Ramaphosas call for a techno-surveillance partnership with United States was also echoed by others in the South African delegation. The South African business tycoon Johann Rupert (the second richest South African after Elon Musk) said:

If you had to wind all of those tapes properly you would see I’m the biggest target of that rebel rouser. Number one for over ten years. We have too many deaths but it is across the board. It is not only white farmers it is across the board. And we need technological help. We need Starlink at every little police station. We need drones… We need your help to stop this awful killing… We need Elon technology.

Rupert began his career at the David Rockefeller-led Chase Manhattan Bank in the 1970s and is now the chairman and largest shareholder of luxury goods company Richemont in Switzerland and chairman of the South African investment company Remgro. In 1992 he was selected a Global Leader of Tomorrow by World Economic Forum, the first class of the project. The Rupert family is known to exercise a great deal of power behind the scenes in South Africa.

Johann Rupert (1950-)

Elon Musk, who was attending the press conference, is probably more than happy to assist with the needed “Elon-tech”. Musk has aired his concerns for a long time and tweeted in 2023 that, “they are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa.”

But South Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, which requires that 30% of the equity of foreign controlled local entities are sold to “disadvantaged groups” like Black South Africans, has been a thorn in the side for Musk who has labeled the legislation as “racist”. Musk has refused to comply with the requirements, which has prevented Starlink from operating in South Africa.

But the efforts from Musk and Rupert seem to have worked. New York Times reported this Friday that the South African government now has began a review process of loosening-up the criticised act. However, this had been in the works for some time. After the press conference, Musk also attended a working lunch with the two presidents.

And South Africa has something valuable to give in return for the advanced surveillance-technologies. The country has large deposits of the rare earth minerals needed for the digital transformation (and Musk’s Optimus robots).

For this purpose South Africa has started the G20 One Initiative on Critical Minerals.

Critical minerals are at the centre of Africa’s industrialisation, the global energy transition, technological innovation, and inclusive economic growth. South Africa will prioritise increased investment in exploration, increased beneficiation at source and the integration of artisanal mining into mainstream economies.

This is big business. The South African mining industry has since the late 1800s been the driving force of their economy and employs about 475,000 (predominantly black) workers. As I wrote in a previous article about South Africa’s “High-Level Deliverables” as hosts of this year’s G20 (the premier forum for international economic cooperation),

The big digital AI-led surveillance machinery which is planned to micro-manage us into a balanced system is hungry. The Big Tech Behemoth will be helped by the global mining corporations to dig up the planets mineral deposits in order to “save us” from our impending doom. In order to satisfy its near unlimited needs, South Africa’s final priority is “to harness critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

Ramphosa announced at the press conference that he has invited next year’s G20 host Donald Trump to a state visit, to participate at the G20 Leaders Summit in November in order to “correctly hand over” the leadership to him.

What will the priorities be for next year’s G20 with Donald Trump as the commander? Environmental considerations and the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals are probably out of the question? The South African presidency has launched a review of the work of the G20 to make “qualitative assessment of progress against the G20’s key commitments” and “look at ways to ensure that the G20 is fit for purpose and able to coordinate global responses to crises”. As G20 is led by a leader-troika with current chair South Africa, incoming chair United States and previous chair Brazil, we can assume that the United States will have a great deal of influence. So what kind of crises will they prepare for?

Well, if we go into fiction, the recently released “action-thriller” G20 presents a scenario with world leaders held captive (and killed) by terrorists at a G20 Summit in Cape Town, with a black female US president (and army veteran) in her late fifties acting as the heroine (this is woke-ism on speed), beating the shit out of the evil villain and his team of well trained mercenaries from the organisation “Awaken” (the villain also runs a youtube-channel called “Awake”), and in the end securing a plan to “empower” poor farmers with the help of a global digital currency(!).

The villain is a white Australian with plans to crash the global market and use disinformation and deep fakes to fool the world into believing that the “benevolent world leaders” don’t actually want to help the farmers but instead seek to replace the old currencies with a regulated digital currency under their control. He also runs a cryptocurrency scam to enrich himself! It is obvious that the film makers have spent a fortune on a pathetic propaganda story with feminist clichés that hardly will convince anyone.

But in the bizarre fiction movie we call reality, it was Donald Trump who became US president and not Kamala Harris. Trump, who actually has is own crypto czar (David Sacks), has other priorities.

The developments in South Africa is an example of a broader global trend of unchecked migration, out-of-control crime, and a struggle for vital resources, all of which require a “decisive response”. But a number of other “complex global shocks”, as described in United Nations Emergency Platform Policy Brief, could also be triggered in the near future. All leading to the declaration of a general emergency.

The question can be asked if the world is on the verge of realising Paul Raskin’s nightmare scenario of a “Fortress World”, from the Rockefeller-funded The Great Transition Initiative, where “powerful international forces are able to impose order in the form of an authoritarian system of global apartheid with elites in protected enclaves and an impoverished majority outside”?

Screenshot from The Great Transition Initative

A system using advanced surveillance technologies to protect the interests of the elites. As described in Raskin’s Journey to Earthland:

Using the revamped UN as a coordinating platform and legal cover, the NEO forces swept through hot spots, launching sporadic shock and awe attacks. Relying on big data and sophisticated surveillance, harsh police measures quelled conflict and suppressed dissent, while protecting vital natural resources for the new power elite. The New Earth Order (or Global Apartheid to its detractors) codified the separate spheres of haves and have-nots in asymmetrical legal and institutional frameworks. The affluent flourished in their archipelago of protected islands— bubbles of privilege in an ocean of misery. In the police state outside, the majority were mired in poverty and denied basic freedoms.

And who will lead this future New Earth Order and their cynical “Stability, Security, and Sustainability” program? Who will supply the needed surveillance systems and Battle Tech gadgets?

In Raskin's scenario, the authoritarian New Earth Order is in the end dethroned after a massive public reaction and replaced by an "enlightened international governance" with a realisation of the old sustainability agenda under the leadership of the United Nations (that is what the Pact for the Future is intended to achieve). Ultimately, the left and right narratives are not separate independent entities but are pulled in the same direction by the same train.

Read more about The Great Transition and “Fortress World” in my book The Global Coup d’État. The second edition of Temple of Solomon can be preordered from Pharos Media.