A wide-ranging conversation about global warming, the digital world brain, and the ugliness of modern cities
James Delingpole interviews Jacob Nordangård
From the description:
“Here James joins Jacob for round two of a wide-ranging conversation about everything from the nonsense of global warming [Jacob knows: he used to be an environmental activist] to the total control mechanism (aka The Digital World Brain) our would-be technocratic overlords are planning to impose on us. Also on the menu: the deliberate, soul-sapping ugliness of Town Planning or why every town in the world now looks so samey and so depressing.”
You can order The Digital World Brain from Pharos Media Productions.
The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.