From the description:

“Here James joins Jacob for round two of a wide-ranging conversation about everything from the nonsense of global warming [Jacob knows: he used to be an environmental activist] to the total control mechanism (aka The Digital World Brain) our would-be technocratic overlords are planning to impose on us. Also on the menu: the deliberate, soul-sapping ugliness of Town Planning or why every town in the world now looks so samey and so depressing.”

You can order The Digital World Brain from Pharos Media Productions.