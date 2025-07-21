AGENTIC AI: Could This New Tyranny Against Us Succeed?
Discussion between me and Ivor Cummins about the plans to implement AI-powered systems for "efficient" government operations and crisis management
The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jacob,
Sincere appreciation++++ for this information re The Agentic State, and your previous emails.
People need to hear about the machinations/Agendas of The Elite Criminals, because it is going to speed up exponentially and already has, though many people would not be aware of that, and if you try to talk with them, its all too much to digest as many people still cannot face the realities of mans evil. Planned for millenia, and with super speed computers etc., they are itching to achieve their Agendas.
People MUST have your deeply researched and processed information, to stimulate their thinking and to prod them into forming groups within their spheres of daily living, countries etf., but to actively plan and take actions,
Thank you and to your guest.
The US DoD recently gave $200 million to each of the "frontier" AI companies such as OpenAI, to implement agentic AI in administrative as well as warfighting systems.
Ukraine has been used as a test pilot for AI in government as well as warfare.
When Musk made DOGE he claimed to be making things more efficient and reducing waste, but really he was implementing AI in the US government. When he bought Twitter he fired scores of people and replaced them with AI, so he was already practiced in this sort of transition, but it didn't work well for Twitter users who had many issues getting the system to handle their issues properly, but of course it saved money for Twitter. In government this will inevitably be the same, where common people suffer while government and its donor class prosper.