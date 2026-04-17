The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1dEdited

Łobaczewski warns us that once established, pathocracy is very difficult to reform from within, because it naturally selects those who resemble it and excludes those who still possess an ordinary moral conscience. But he also adds a realistic hope: normal societies always end up rejecting this type of power because it is contrary to fundamental human nature. The process may be long and painful, but natural resistance eventually emerges. Closure advances because unempathetic logics have taken hold in our institutions. But it remains fragile because the vast majority of human beings cannot long endure living in a heartless and unfree world. This episode confirms a central insight of James C. Scott: life is always more inventive than administration. When institutions attempt to impose closure through rigid categories, people respond with improvisation. They adapt faster than the system can react. They find openings where the state sees only rules. And in doing so, they reveal the fundamental fragility of institutional closure. The late Soviet Union offers a textbook example of how social life outmaneuvers institutional closure. In 1985, Gorbachev launched a campaign to restrict alcohol sales, believing it would improve productivity and restore social discipline. Instead, ordinary people immediately turned to home‑distillation. Informal networks spread across the country, producing far more alcohol than the state had ever sold officially. The result was paradoxical: consumption barely declined, but state revenues collapsed. The policy weakened the fiscal foundations of the regime and contributed to its broader loss of legitimacy. The episode illustrates a core principle of James C. Scott’s work: administrative simplification cannot suppress human inventiveness.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-silent-drift-of-western-institutions

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Tim's avatar
Tim
10h

The salamander is both a convenient location as well as a name of the meeting place for those who some suggest are actually shape shifting reptiles. But the graphic for the black swan meeting really sums up the thoroughly creepy nature of these groups. Only the most creepily despicable globalist grifters could proudly present themselves using that level of horror film imagery.

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