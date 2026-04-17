Last weekend the Bilderberg meeting was held at Salamander Hotel in Washington D.C. It was a convenient choice as the location is strategically located between the White House and the Pentagon. Just like in Stockholm last year, the financial overlords now display their power openly.

The summit was followed by the spring meetings of the World Bank, IMF, as well as G20’s meeting with central bank governors.

This year’s Bilderberg agenda included Artificial Intelligence, Arctic Security, the Future of Warfare and Digital Finance, with the list of participants dominated by the “AI Tech Overlords” and the “War Brigade”. We are in the midst of a breakdown of the old order.

Hosts were the members of the American Friends of Bilderberg, including Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, Peter Thiel, chairman of Palantir, Henry Kissinger’s protegé and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and the group’s president Marie-Josée Kravis, who is also co-chair of the Bilderberg steering committee and chair of Rockefeller’s Museum of Modern Art in New York.

On the guest list we also find Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. The house of Orange-Nassau is almost always present, and builds on an old heritage as the Bilderberg co-founder Prince Bernhard (1911–2004) was the grandfather of King Willem-Alexander.

The couple’s visit concluded with a White House dinner and a meeting with US President Donald Trump, together with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. This is part of a larger diplomatic program which is held in connection with the 250 year anniversary of the United States.

Máxima also has a much deeper role in the agenda, involving “Digital Finance”. On September 25, 2024, she was appointed United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health (UNSGSA), after having served as UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development since 2009. The office of UNSGSA is (unsurprisingly) supported by the Gates Foundation.

Queen Máxima advocates “strategic integration of digital technologies to revolutionize and transform financial health solutions, including through emerging solutions such as data sharing and open finance.”

Her appointment coincided with the adoption of the United Nation’s Pact for the Future, and her commitments are part of the ongoing implementation work.

Last year, Máxima was appointed as chair of the International Advisory Board of The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN). An organisation established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in 2024 with partners like Mastercard, ANT International, Visa and Amazon.

The role of Singapore is no coincidence. The current president of the tiny city state is a key player in the ongoing restructuring of the financial system. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former chief economist at the Monetary Authority, board trustee of the World Economic Forum since 2019, and chair of the central bankers think tank Group of 30 (since banker Mark Carney stepped down to become Canadian prime minister in 2025), chaired the G20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Architecture in 2017 and was a member of the High Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism.

Queen Máxima and Tharman Shanmugaratnam in 2024

Queen Máxima was accompanied to the board by former BIS manager Agustín Carstens, who in 2020 explained how the future financial control would be achieved.

… in cash we don’t know who is using a 100 dollar bill today, we don’t know who is using a 1000 peso bill today. A key difference with the CBDC is that the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability and also we will have the technology to enforce that.

GFTN has since 2025 organised the peculiarly named conference Black Swan Summit, where “leaders in AI, Quantum computing and distributed ledger technology and green infrastructure” explores how “emerging technologies are reshaping industries and redefining growth” and “how humanity, machines and money can evolve together”.

The summit, that has been held in Perth, Australia and Bhubaneswar in India, promise to reveal what’s coming next, “before it hits the markets, the lawbooks, or the headlines.”

The term Black Swan refers to an unpredictable event that reshapes societies. In fact, the term was coined after the discovery of black swans in Perth, by Dutch explorer Willem de Vlamingh in 1697.

In June 2025 The Global Finance & Technology Network published the report Humanity, Machine and the Money of the Future based on the findings from their inaugural conference (with the intent to “map the invisible forces reshaping the global order”).

The report included advice on how to “rebuild the future in an era of black swans” where “programmable money chooses how it wants to be spent and where machines increasingly act, think and decide”.

This means a complete transformation of the current monetary order with “traditional fiat systems” replaced by “digital and programmable money”, and where decision making will be run by Agentic AI instead of humans.

Just check ut the Main Stage Highlights below.

Do they really understand the consequences of what they are building? The question “what happens when the brains of the machine age will require more energy than entire nations” is quite telling. The “digital beast” is hungry. No wonder Trump declared an energy emergency last year.

But this goes even further. In one of the panels they even discussed the “evolving role of AI, from being a tool to a potential ‘teammate’ or even ‘god-like’ entity that could guide human behaviour and decision-making.” Is there really no sober person in the room?

The Money Masters of the world likely think it will benefit their dystopian anti-human visions for the future.

We can be fairly certain that one or more black swan events will occur during the ongoing Trumpmageddon drama. Such an event was listed as a possibility in United Nation’s Emergency Platform Policy Brief in March 2023. Former WEF-chair Klaus Schwab stated at World Governments Summit the same year: “there will be certainly what we call ‘the black swans’—the unpleasant surprises which will come in our way.”

It is my guess that the discussions at Bilderberg 2026 was a preparation for such an event, as well as the roll-out of a new financial system in its wake. We are in for a wild ride in the global roller-coster with Wreck-it-Trump at the helm. What will be the next step? As the War Machine keeps turning…

Find out more about the future world system in my books The Digital World Brain and Temple of Solomon. Order directly from Pharos Media.