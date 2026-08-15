This summer, the discussion about climate change and extreme weather events has been intensified in media due to the European heatwave. It is essentially the same worn out propaganda that has been repeated many times the past two decades. As usual this is used to influence opinion and justify major policy changes. The former co-president of the Club of Rome, Anders Wijkman, recently wrote in Sweden’s leading newspaper Dagens Nyheter (emphasis added):

Political parties must stop burying their heads in the sand. Many are shying away from the depletion of the Earth’s vital ecosystems. We see the effects on the news almost every day. Serious alternatives to today’s dysfunctional economic system are required.

So, what kind of solutions does he advocate? In April, seven policy briefs were published by the Climate Governance Commission with the aim to promote changes of the global governance system. An organisation Anders Wijkman is affiliated with as a “contributing expert”.

The CGC was founded in September 2020 during the virtual meeting UN75 Global Governance Forum with the mission to develop “global governance solutions”, and is currently led by a leaders troika consisting of former Irish President Mary Robinson, former President of the United Nations General Assembly María Fernanda Espinosa and Potsdam Institute (PIK) co-director Johan Rockström.

One of the winners of the Global Challenges Foundation’s New Shape Prize, the international lawyer Maja Groff, is convener and executive director. This is quite telling.

Johan Rockström, previous board member of Global Challenges Foundation, stated at World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos 2018 that:

The New Shape Prize is the first ever attempt to invite the whole world to come up with the best possible innovative ideas of how we can find a New World Order, a global governance pathway that will enable us to transition into a desired future there we avoid potentially global catastrophic risks, ranging from the risk of nuclear war, pandemics, inequality, all the down to climate system collapse.

The commission consists of a number of advocates for global governance solutions and world federalism. Mary Robinson was elected as a member of The Trilateral Commission’s first executive committee when the organization was founded in 1973, and shares this affiliation with three other members of the Climate Governance Commission. This bond has endured. In 2023, Robinson received the David Rockefeller Bridging Leadership Award.

Robinson is also a member of Richard Branson-founded NGOs like The Elders and The B-Team. Two organizations filled with self-aggrandizing leaders—who love to portray themselves as saviors of the world.

Other notable members of Climate Governance Commission are the former Club of Rome president Sandrine Dixson-Declève, as well as Arthur Lyon Dahl from the Bahá'í affiliated International Environment Forum (Bahá’í Faith is essentially the religion of global government).

Dahls “solutions for global governance” reveal a rather insane and misanthropic worldview. In 2022 he made a chilling statement during the webinar Time to Rethink the UN – Addressing Major Threats to Human Security:

Maybe the best solution to climate change would be a nuclear winter for a few years to cool down the planet very quickly. And maybe, in the longer term, that would be in our best interest than any other solutions tried at the moment.

Present at this meeting (organised by Global Governance Forum and FOGGS) was also María Fernanda Espinosa, one of the candidates in the selection process for the next Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Among Climate Governance Commissions 14 partnering organisations are Washington-based think tank Stimson Center, Club of Rome, Rockefeller Foundation, World Federalist Movement and the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors project Global Commons Alliance. The Rockefeller influence is as always profound.

Their proposed policy changes resemble many of the proposals in the 2021 UN report Our Common Agenda and Climate Governance Commission’s 2023 report Governing our Planetary Emergency. These proposals were, however, not included in the 2024 UN-agreement Pact for the Future despite of intense lobbying from the network, as well as a deep involvement in the policy process. This is something that they now are trying to adjust.

The seven proposals are:

1. Code red for humanity. Issue a UN General Assembly declaration on the human induced “triple planetary crisis” (climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss) “resulting in the entire Earth system — humanity’s “safe operating space” — experiencing unprecedented levels of catastrophic risk.” This would “galvanise momentum for the needed global response.”

2. An International Earth System Crisis Response Mechanism. Setup of a Planetary Emergency Platform (an international Earth system crisis response mechanism) “to help manage the rapidly accelerating complex consequences of climate change and the crossing of Planetary Boundaries.”

3. Strengthening the climate COPs. Reaffirming and Refreshing the UNFCCC and the COP Process to Improve their Effectiveness. This means to ensure “that cutting-edge Earth system science, including the science of Planetary Boundaries, shapes the political center of COP.”

4. International Earth System Monitoring. Enhancing International Earth System Monitoring Capacity to Inform Global Decision-Making on Earth System Management.

5. Establishing a Global Environmental Agency (GEA). A Global Agency to Ensure the Effectiveness of Global Environmental Governance.

6. Strengthening International Judicial Institutions for the Environment — Towards an International Environment Court.

7. Institutional Representatives for Future Generations. Establishing a UN Envoy for Future Generations and Representatives at National, Regional, and Local Levels. Including a “potential revitalization of the UN Trusteeship Council to give voice to future generations.”

These are all important steps in setting up a world government structure. This goal has been constantly repeated in these circles since at least 1948 and the publishing of the books Our Plundered Planet by Fairfield Osborn Jr. and Road to Survival by William Vogt.

In March 2025, World Federalist Movement, Climate Governance Commission and 28 other organisations set up MEGA (Mobilizing an Earth Governance Alliance) with the aim to “strengthen existing environmental governance mechanisms and establish additional mechanisms”.

If United Nations General Assembly issues a declaration, MEGA and Climate Governance Commission will be ready to assemble a “smart coalition” with champion states and global civil society “to push work forward”.

The World Federalist Movements goal is to “create more effective, transparent, and accountable global governance leading to democratic world federation.”

However, to achieve the desired result, the same democratic principles appear to need to be set aside for a time to create a “safe operating space” during the “Earth system crisis response”.

It also entails the establishment of a large-scale “real-time” monitoring system (a facility for monitoring and reporting on the Earth system) to provide a basis for decision-making – including a council intended to speak for future generations, placed within a repurposed Trusteeship Council. A long-standing goal of the Trilateral Commission. The question is who will be given the mandate to speak for generations yet unborn.

My impression is that these proposals have more to do with these actors visions for world governance and technocratic management of the planet than a genuin concern for the environment.

At least for the power hungry Machiavellians who really are pulling the strings behind all the naive idealists and career-minded opportunists, who without a doubt will be thrown under the bus as soon as they have served their purpose for the masters of the game.

Their envisioned system will prove irresistible to individuals belonging to the Dark Triad, who will likely fully appropriate it for their own ends—ends in which contempt for humanity reigns supreme.

This is the real problem we must face and deal with – before it is too late.

Please support my work. Become a paid subscriber or order my books from Pharos Media Productions. More information about the relatively unknown but highly influential Climate Governance Commission can be found in my latest book, The Digital World Brain.