The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
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Global government is a Code Red Crisis for human liberty, and everyone in the world must assemble at local levels to sort out solutions for themselves BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, then come together as a network to bring the globalist criminals to justice and return the planet to a climate of liberty.

PS.

I see "1 Reply Hidden" but can't "See Full Comment". This is censorship.

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Ann
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The hidden comment from "another tom": The Omniwar is much bigger than the "Covid" battle and the whole thing has to be addressed.

The "Great Reset" was unleashed when the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front couldn't control the Yellow Vests.

The "Covid" mandates and lockdowns ended when the Canadian Truckers protested.

They are just one or two grass roots protests away from facing tribunals.

They know that. Its what the wars are for, to distract and buy time.

They are buying time while they tokenize the world. Enclosing the commons and implementing a world social credit system, all at the same time.

The Tokenization Chokepoint

https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-tokenization-chokepoint

The ruling banksters always knew their system was unsustainable but they didn't care as long as they each got their unfair share and then they got out before its collapse.

A necessary but not sufficient condition for the survival of humanity is the elimination of the ability to collect rent on money, which 500 years ago was called usury but since then has been called compound interest.

"Usury is a great huge monster, like a werewolf, who lays waste all, ... And yet decks himself out, and would be thought pious, so that people may not see where the oxen have gone, that he drags backwards into his den." --Martin Luther

The U.S. never controlled the Empire of the City any more than the British people ever did, or the Israeli people ever did.

It was and is controlled by a criminal syndicate ruled by greed and blackmail, not anything as human as ancestry or religion. I call it the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front, and its probably much more centralized than anyone admits but exactly who is in charge will have to wait for functioning courts of law with rules of evidence and discovery and all the rest.

The American Revolution was a product of the Enlightenment, even Beethoven was inspired by it, but it was never finished.

The Canadian Trucker Protest was not a psyop or something planned by the globalist/technocratic mafia. It seemed to come out of nowhere and it slowed the globalist/technocratic agenda significantly. Now it is being memory holed.

Same with the Yellow Vests.

The globalist/technocratic mafia will face more such surprises.

...until one day soon, the roadblocks to justice will collapse like the Berlin Wall, seemingly overnight.

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