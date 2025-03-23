For all my German speaking followers. My book The Global Coup d'État has now been published in German. Order from Kopp Verlag.
Another good news is that my Rockefeller book (also available in German) will soon be translated to Spanish.
Congratulations! The Rockefeller book was an amazing "connecting the dots" experience. You did an excellent job at providing a look at the history of the planning of the demise of humanity.