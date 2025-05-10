In the Policy Brief To Think and Act for Future Generations the UN Secretary General proposed the appointment of a Special Envoy or Guardian for Future Generations, and convening a dedicated forum for future generations to “advance implementation” of the Declaration for Future Generations (preferably in the now defunct Trusteeship Council).

However, the reception was lukewarm among UN Member States, resulting in a watered down compromise at the Summit of the Future. The proposal for an Envoy was “noted” in the Pact for the Future, together with a decision to only convene a high level plenary meeting on future generations at the 83d General Assembly.

But the powerful players behind the technocratic agenda don’t give up that easily. They know what they want to achieve.

In October 2024, UN Secretary General António Guterres announced at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference that he would soon appoint a UN Envoy for Future Generations. He reiterated this intention on April 26 at the Pact for the Future Interactive Dialogue.

According to the Policy Brief, the Envoy will be “representing and advocating the interests of future generations” with the help of, what can be labeled as, modern day divination techniques. This means,

Facilitating long-term thinking and better use of foresight and understanding of future risks, challenges and opportunities by the United Nations system, in support of Member States, leveraging the Futures Lab network and science advisory mechanism, among other resources.

So who will be selected for the difficult task of giving generations not yet born a voice in global decision making? Who will gaze into the digital crystal ball, foretell future events, and save us from potential global shocks?

In an article, authored by three insiders closely involved with the UN futures agenda, and published by Pass Blue (a women-led nonprofit news company covering UN-US relations, supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York) a few potential candidates have been suggested.