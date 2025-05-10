Divination for the Future: Who will be tasked with gazing into the "Digital Crystal Ball" to Protect Future Generations?
The three top candidates have a leaning towards top-down management, high-tech solutions, and draconian population control measures.
In the Policy Brief To Think and Act for Future Generations the UN Secretary General proposed the appointment of a Special Envoy or Guardian for Future Generations, and convening a dedicated forum for future generations to “advance implementation” of the Declaration for Future Generations (preferably in the now defunct Trusteeship Council).
However, the reception was lukewarm among UN Member States, resulting in a watered down compromise at the Summit of the Future. The proposal for an Envoy was “noted” in the Pact for the Future, together with a decision to only convene a high level plenary meeting on future generations at the 83d General Assembly.
But the powerful players behind the technocratic agenda don’t give up that easily. They know what they want to achieve.
In October 2024, UN Secretary General António Guterres announced at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference that he would soon appoint a UN Envoy for Future Generations. He reiterated this intention on April 26 at the Pact for the Future Interactive Dialogue.1
According to the Policy Brief, the Envoy will be “representing and advocating the interests of future generations” with the help of, what can be labeled as, modern day divination techniques. This means,
Facilitating long-term thinking and better use of foresight and understanding of future risks, challenges and opportunities by the United Nations system, in support of Member States, leveraging the Futures Lab network and science advisory mechanism, among other resources.
So who will be selected for the difficult task of giving generations not yet born a voice in global decision making? Who will gaze into the digital crystal ball, foretell future events, and save us from potential global shocks?
In an article, authored by three insiders closely involved with the UN futures agenda, and published by Pass Blue (a women-led nonprofit news company covering UN-US relations, supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York) a few potential candidates have been suggested.2
The first one on the list is former Irish President and chair of The Elders, Mary Robinson. She was one of the founding members of the Trilateral Commission, and chaired the Rockefeller-supported Climate Governance Commission, which advised to declare a “Planetary Emergency” and a Planetary Emergency Plan “for urgent, coordinated action” at the Summit of the Future. CGF advised a “system-wide approach to solving the climate crisis” with “top-down leadership.” Robinson, who received the David Rockefeller Bridging Leadership Award by members of the Rockefeller family in 2023, is also endorsing MEGA (a coalition of world federalists promoting Earth System Governance).
The second on the list is former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern. She was selected WEF Young Global Leader in 2014, and was responsible for New Zealand’s draconian lock-down policies during the pandemic. Ardern declared a national state of emergency and said, “every move you then make is a risk to someone else. That is how we must all collectively think.” In 2020, she also declared a national climate change emergency with the intent of “becoming a carbon-neutral Government by 2025” and the need to “measure, report and offset emissions.”3
The third on the list is the former Executive Secretary of UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), Christiana Figueres, a diplomat from Costa Rica and daughter of former President José Figueres Ferrer. Figueres is considered to be the architect behind the Paris Agreement (on climate change). In 2016, she was Costa Rica’s candidate for the position as UN Secretary General but failed to get enough support. Figueres, a member of The Rockefeller Foundation Economic Council on Planetary Health, is possibly the most scary character on the list. In 2016, upon asked why people should care about climate change she said in a firm tone: “they need to understand that we can not EAT today at the cost of what other people will eat tomorrow. It is simple as that!”
Figueres believes in the miracles of the new emerging technologies and writes in her 2020 book The Future We Choose, Surviving the Climate Crisis:
Artificial intelligence (AI) supported by sensors (to gather data) and robotics (to automate physical activities) together with the network of smart devices known as the “internet of things” have huge potential to become our greatest allies in the fight for survival. But these very same technologies are also the ones that could destroy that better future. For example, autonomous selfdriving electric vehicles could eliminate the need for unnecessary private ownership of vehicles, but on the downside, they could also allow unscrupulous governing bodies to track and control the movements of every citizen.4
Although she gives a clear warning of the downside, it might be a price we have to pay. You cannot make an omelet without breaking som eggs. As illustrated by the words of Ali Baba Group President J. Michael Evans at Davos in 2023.
We’re developing through technology an ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint. What does that mean? Where are they traveling, how are they traveling, what are they eating, what are they consuming on the platform.
It is obvious that these three women, proposed for the position as the Guardian of Future Generations, are about to open a literal Pandora’s box with the introduction of top-down management and draconian population control measures to “save the planet”. If some of them get appointed we are in deep trouble. As the recently de-throned WEF-chairman Klaus Schwab said in 2023: "...who masters those technologies, in some way, will be the master of the world."
Other names mentioned as possible Envoys in the article is the Youth Climate Champion for COP28 and Rhodes Scholar, Shamma Al Mazrui, from the United Arab Emirates, Sophie Howe, former Future Generations commissioner for Wales, and Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of Ethiopia and the Secretary-General’s special representative to the African Union.
The Climate Change "Emergency" is correct in at least once aspect: it calls for drastic action before it is too late. Such drastic action includes the disbandment of the U.N., W.H.O, W.E.F., the impaneling of an investigative committee along the lines of the Nuremberg Committee along with the indictment of all W.E.F. members, all Bilderberg members, all Club of Rome members, all TLC members, and all Council on Foreign Relations Members for Crimes Against Humanity. This would include the above mentioned Mary Robinson, Jacinda Ardern, and Christiana Figueres. This action to address the climate change "emergency" would do wonders to end the emergency and would enjoy broad support from those in the public who are in the know.
Its a protection racket.