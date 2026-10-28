The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
9h

when Elon Musk said

"This is really the infliction point..."

it does look like something that will be inflicted on us... maybe it was just a typo, or maybe it was voice to text slipping in a little bit of Truth

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
10h

"It may produce the opposite."

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-human-instability-principle

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