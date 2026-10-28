When I visited the G20 website the other day, I made an interesting discovery. The references to Artificial Intelligence (AI) have now been replaced with the term “Super Intelligence” (SI).

According to Swedish tech-philosopher Nick Bostrom, “superintelligence” refers to “any intellect that greatly exceeds the cognitive performance of humans in virtually all domains of interest”.

Superintelligence is also closely connected to the term “Technological Singularity” and Pierre Teilhard de Chardin’s “Omega Point concept,” which I wrote about in Rockefeller: Controlling the Game and Temple of Solomon.

The reasons for the change is the Executive order 14434—Inaugurating the era of Super Intelligence—from September 29, 2026, which states that:

…the executive branch shall use the terms “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in place of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” and will not acknowledge the usage of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in any applicable setting.

This is being done to highlight the next step in the agenda, where what was previously regarded as science fiction fantasy is now intended to be realized, with the United States as the driving force. As stated in the order:

The modern field of artificial intelligence was born in the United States, where American scientists first gave the field its name and laid the foundations for its development.

This refers to the Rockefeller Foundation-supported Dartmouth Summer Research Project on Artificial Intelligence in 1956 with computer scientists John McCarthy and Marvin Minsky. But now a new chapter has begun.

Seventy years later, powered by our Nation’s unmatched culture of innovation, world-leading companies and research institutions, and entrepreneurial spirit, America is once again pushing the technological frontier forward.

This move coincided with the White House Golden Age of Science Summit, which introduced a new scientific policy, developed by the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, Michael Kratsios, and presented in the presidential report, Science, A New Golden Age (published in July 2026). Kratsios said during the meeting:

Under President Trump’s leadership, we are ushering in a New Golden Age of Science powered by super intelligence…

The report is depicted as a successor to the Vannevar Bush 1945 presidential report Science, The Endless Frontier, with United States 250-year anniversary serving as a backdrop. As described in the Science, A New Golden Age:

America stands at the cusp of a revolution in science, in which AI will accelerate discovery, multiply human cognitive capabilities, and unlock solutions to some of our greatest challenges.

This is something that was clearly reflected at the Golden Age of Science Summit with Big-Tech moguls like Elon Musk, Sergey Brin (co-founder of Google), Jensen Huang (CEO of NVIDIA), Michael S. Dell (founder of Dell), and Satya Nadella (Microsoft). Actors deeply involved in AI development. Musk said:

This is really the infliction point for superintelligence and robots. When you have superintelligence and robots you can essentially invent anything and build anything.

This is basically a plan to usher in part two of WEFs Fourth Industrial Revolution, but without references to United Nations Agenda 2030.

Michael Kratsios was elected a WEF Young Global Leader in 2020 and have previously served as Peter Thiel ’s chief of staff.

Sergey Brin became a WEF Young Global Leader in 2005, while Google is a partner of WEF.

Larry Fink and Jensen Huang at the annual meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026

Jensen Huang is a frequent WEF-attendee. This year he had a conversation with Larry Fink . NVIDIA is a partner of WEF.

Michael S. Dell became a WEF Global Leader ot Tomorrow in 1993, and Dell Technologies is a partner of WEF.

Satya Nadella receives the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Trump

Satya Nadella wrote the foreword to Klaus Schwab’s book Shaping the Future of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Microsoft is of course an old faithful partner of the WEF.

Google, NVIDIA, Dell and Microsoft are all members of WEFs AI Global Alliance, which “brings together leading voices from industry, government, academia, and civil society”.

Satya Nadella also serves on the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group, alongside Peter Thiel of Palantir. The Trump administration is, in effect, doing their bidding.

This time trying to bring in the “Singularity”. Nick Bostrom, who participated in the 2019 Bilderberg meeting in Montreux together with Thiel and Nadella, argues in his book Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies that a “superintelligence”—if its creation is successful—would take over the world in order to achieve its goals. It would result in the Singleton, a single decision making body, “that can solve all major global coordination problems”.

It is telling that Peter Thiel, in his lectures on the Antichrist, has labeled Bostrom one of the Antichrist’s legionaries and warned against the emergence of a tyrannical global government—intended to address climate change and runaway AI—while simultaneously providing the very infrastructure for its realization.

Excerpt from the interview “Peter Thiel and the Antichrist” by Ross Douthat (columnist for The New York Times)