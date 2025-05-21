The description:

Dr. Jacob Nordangård is a researcher specializing in the influence of elite networks on global governance, technocratic agendas, and climate policy, tracing these influences back centuries, but focusing primarily on the 20th century origins from figures like Cecil Rhodes and the British Round Table group.

This global agenda involves powerful interconnected think tanks and organizations like the Royal Institute of International Affairs, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, and the Trilateral Commission.

The core philosophy uniting these elites is the desire to control the world's resources, including natural resources like diamonds and oil, as well as human resources, often connected to eugenics and controlling human development.

Elites utilize a dialectical method, creating problems or funding opposition movements (thesis/antithesis) to manage and steer outcomes toward a desired synthesis, as seen with the fusion of neoliberalism and environmental narratives by groups like the World Economic Forum.

Historical narratives used to justify centralized control and global governance include the threat of war, the atomic bomb, overpopulation, terrorism, and prominently, the narrative of climate change.

The Rockefeller interests became highly influential after WWII, dominating organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations and funding key reports and initiatives aimed at shaping a "new world order," with the goal of making the United Nations an instrument for world control.

Think tanks like the Club of Rome, supported by figures connected to the Rockefeller network, promoted ideas around resource limits and environmental crisis, notably through the influential "Limits to Growth" report, which was presented at international forums like the 1972 UN environment conference.

Paradoxically, entities like the Rockefeller oil empire (Standard Oil, ExxonMobil, Chevron) were deeply involved in initiating and promoting the climate change narrative, highlighting the complex and sometimes counterintuitive nature of elite agendas.

Events like the COVID-19 pandemic are viewed as prepared scenarios, potentially serving as "test runs" or triggers for the rapid implementation of technocratic systems, surveillance, and digital control mechanisms, building upon years of planning and scenario analysis by foundations and forums like the Rockefeller Foundation and World Economic Forum.

The current political landscape, including figures like Donald Trump, is seen as part of the ongoing process towards a "great reset," potentially serving as an "antithesis" to consolidate power and accelerate the transition to a new, regionally grouped (e.g., North American Technate), and ultimately globally governed system, facilitated by modern technocrats and technologies like AI governance and digital IDs