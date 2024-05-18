This week I talked to Professor emeritus Reuben Rose about my findings and how my band Wardenclyffe was founded during my PhD studies to accompany my research.

Dr Jacob Nordangård has undertaken research work over the last 20 years investigating climate and energy. His recent research has demonstrated the significant impact on energy policy of the Rockefeller family over the last 100 years. One of the notable elements of Dr Nordangård’s work is the demonstration of myriad tax-exempt foundations and not-for-profit groups working behind the scenes for “our common agenda”.