Emergency Platform to manage "extreme global shocks"
Gives UN extensive powers in a new crisis situation
United Nations recently published a policy brief on the twelfth commitment of Our Common Agenda – Emergency Platform. This commitment establishes the need to improve preparedness in more areas besides global health crises (such as pandemics) and will give UN extensive powers in a new crisis situation.
The Emergency Platform would not be a standing body o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.