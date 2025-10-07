Externalization of the Agentic State: A Spiritual Path towards Digital Enslavement

This is my presentation from the Omniwar Symposium, October 4.

According to the Neo-Theosophical teachings of Alice A. Bailey, 2025 is the year when the so-called “Spiritual Hierarchy” decides when to “externalize” and work in the open to hasten “humanity’s evolutionary development” and establish the “right human relations”. Lucis Trust, founded by Bailey, has since 1945 “spiritually enlightened” international conferences and councils for this purpose. Due to the very close connection to the UN and affiliated organizations such as the World Economic Forum, I argue that recent developments suggest that this “new enlightenment” is closely connected to the launch of Agentic AI-systems with the stated objective to govern and manage human affairs with limited human oversight).

Bailey, together with the Christian mystic and paleontologist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, has had a profound influence on New Age movement and their ideals of unification of consciousness to achieve oneness with God (a phenomenon Teilhard de Chardin refers to as the Omega Point). Similar esoteric ideas (alchemical transformation into perfection), where technological development/evolution is predicted to result in “the singularity” and the arrival of “super-intelligence”, has also been promoted by tech-philosophers like Ray Kurzweil and Nick Bostrom.

The modern fusion of the two seemingly incompatible areas (technology/spirituality) can be traced to organizations such as the World Future Society, which since the 1960s have served as a breeding ground for would-be New Age leaders as well as techno-optimistic futurists with the shared mission to reshape society in order to accelerate evolution and solve the “problems of humanity”. It’s basically a techno-spiritual path towards total digital enslavement. The end result is the formation of a “world organism” in which individual humans have become subordinate cells in a technological system with Agentic AI serving as God.

My latest book Temple of Solomon can be ordered from Pharos Media (with some temporary limitations for delivery to the US until our Swedish postal services have updated its software to include the new tariffs ). My other books in English published by Skyhorse are available on Amazon.