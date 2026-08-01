From Climate Change to Digital IDs: The Networks Behind Global Policy with Dr. Jacob Nordangård
Interview with Jacob by Blaise and Bri from the 4th Box Podcast.
Dr. Jacob Nordangård joins us to discuss the decades of research that led him from questions about peak oil and energy policy into a much broader investigation of climate policy, global governance, and the institutions shaping international agendas. Once active in the environmental movement himself, Jacob explains how his research into the climate crisis led him to discover many of the same organizations and influential figures appearing across the energy sector, environmental initiatives, and global policymaking. As he followed the funding, he repeatedly encountered major philanthropic foundations, particularly the Rockefeller Foundation, and began examining their historical role in climate policy, research, and international organizations, including the Club of Rome.
Jacob shares how each discovery led to another, revealing what he believes are longstanding connections. He discusses the historical roots of these networks, tracing them back to the origins of climate science in the late nineteenth century and to international conferences in the 1950s where these ideas were discussed alongside eugenics and population control. The conversation also explores his research into military involvement, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the expansion of digital identity systems, which he argues reflect many of the same institutional networks documented throughout his work.
Finally, we discuss where these trends could lead if they continue, including the future of digital IDs and unbridled surveillance. Jacob shares why he believes informing others, building strong communities, and fostering creativity are essential responses to the challenges he sees ahead. Throughout the conversation, he emphasizes the importance of remaining engaged, asking questions, and maintaining hope in humanity.
You can order my books The Digital World Brain and Temple of Solomon from Pharos Media Productions.
Some info on the ludicrous climate change scam:
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By zfree 7/20/23
1. CO2 is currently 420 ppm, which is 0.042%.
Humans are responsible for 3% of that, which is 0.00126%.
Thus, 99.99874% of all CO2 is created naturally.
2. At under 270 ppm CO2, plant life dies, and everything else dies with it.
3. The atmosphere has had periods where CO2 was up to and higher than 4000 ppm. During the Triassic period 215 million years ago, both plant and animal life thrived and Alaska was a jungle.
4. When Mt. St Helens erupted in 1980, it released the same amount of pollution as 270 years of human industrial activity in 1970.
That’s 270 x 1970 industrial activity - IN ONE DAY.
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Also, more info on the digital ID panopticonic prison:
What You Need to Know About the Burgeoning Binary Dialectic, Digital ID Enslavement Grid: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-burgeoning
CBDCs — Central Bank Digital Currency - Your money tied in with your social credit, present location, carbon footprint, vaccine status, and approved or disapproved purchasable items: on and off she goes in real time
Social Credit Scoring — Your reputation equals available freedom: Want to go to the movies? Better behave. Want to talk to your family members and friends? Better have a good score or they will scorn you lest their score goes down
Carbon Footprints — How much you get to eat, heat, cool, travel - all the way down to the micro activities of your life: any carbon creating action will deduct from your remaining allowance
Vaccine Passports — Gates on where you can travel based on your vaccination\Immunity status
15 Minute Cities — Your concentration camp prison
"Want to drive your car today? I’m sorry you said something the government didn’t like and your social credit score is no longer high enough, your air conditioner was running during the hottest part of the day and now your carbon footprint has exceeded your daily limit, you missed your last mandatory doctor’s appointment and your vaccination status is not up to date, and you live in a 15 minute city so you can walk anyway. 50 credits have been deducted from your CBDC wallet for attempting to access your rented vehicle while failing to meet these criteria.
—deducts credits—
Your bank account is now negative. 50 additional credits have been deducted for your overdraft and your social credit score has been lowered by 100 points for failing to keep a positive net balance."
What drives Mr. Nordangard? Goodness, light and the care for Gods Children. Biblical it is and that is undeniable. I feel sad for those who have been so processed by the system that meant to destroy their ability to discern, but it isn't as hard to reignite their God given intelligence. They've built paper towers that a mere thought can destroy, or as you said, the right question.