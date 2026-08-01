The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
7d

Some info on the ludicrous climate change scam:

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By zfree 7/20/23

1. CO2 is currently 420 ppm, which is 0.042%.

Humans are responsible for 3% of that, which is 0.00126%.

Thus, 99.99874% of all CO2 is created naturally.

2. At under 270 ppm CO2, plant life dies, and everything else dies with it.

3. The atmosphere has had periods where CO2 was up to and higher than 4000 ppm. During the Triassic period 215 million years ago, both plant and animal life thrived and Alaska was a jungle.

4. When Mt. St Helens erupted in 1980, it released the same amount of pollution as 270 years of human industrial activity in 1970.

That’s 270 x 1970 industrial activity - IN ONE DAY.

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Also, more info on the digital ID panopticonic prison:

What You Need to Know About the Burgeoning Binary Dialectic, Digital ID Enslavement Grid: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-burgeoning

CBDCs — Central Bank Digital Currency - Your money tied in with your social credit, present location, carbon footprint, vaccine status, and approved or disapproved purchasable items: on and off she goes in real time

Social Credit Scoring — Your reputation equals available freedom: Want to go to the movies? Better behave. Want to talk to your family members and friends? Better have a good score or they will scorn you lest their score goes down

Carbon Footprints — How much you get to eat, heat, cool, travel - all the way down to the micro activities of your life: any carbon creating action will deduct from your remaining allowance

Vaccine Passports — Gates on where you can travel based on your vaccination\Immunity status

15 Minute Cities — Your concentration camp prison

"Want to drive your car today? I’m sorry you said something the government didn’t like and your social credit score is no longer high enough, your air conditioner was running during the hottest part of the day and now your carbon footprint has exceeded your daily limit, you missed your last mandatory doctor’s appointment and your vaccination status is not up to date, and you live in a 15 minute city so you can walk anyway. 50 credits have been deducted from your CBDC wallet for attempting to access your rented vehicle while failing to meet these criteria.

—deducts credits—

Your bank account is now negative. 50 additional credits have been deducted for your overdraft and your social credit score has been lowered by 100 points for failing to keep a positive net balance."

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Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
6d

What drives Mr. Nordangard? Goodness, light and the care for Gods Children. Biblical it is and that is undeniable. I feel sad for those who have been so processed by the system that meant to destroy their ability to discern, but it isn't as hard to reignite their God given intelligence. They've built paper towers that a mere thought can destroy, or as you said, the right question.

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