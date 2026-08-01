Interview with Jacob by Blaise and Bri from the 4th Box Podcast.

Dr. Jacob Nordangård joins us to discuss the decades of research that led him from questions about peak oil and energy policy into a much broader investigation of climate policy, global governance, and the institutions shaping international agendas. Once active in the environmental movement himself, Jacob explains how his research into the climate crisis led him to discover many of the same organizations and influential figures appearing across the energy sector, environmental initiatives, and global policymaking. As he followed the funding, he repeatedly encountered major philanthropic foundations, particularly the Rockefeller Foundation, and began examining their historical role in climate policy, research, and international organizations, including the Club of Rome.



Jacob shares how each discovery led to another, revealing what he believes are longstanding connections. He discusses the historical roots of these networks, tracing them back to the origins of climate science in the late nineteenth century and to international conferences in the 1950s where these ideas were discussed alongside eugenics and population control. The conversation also explores his research into military involvement, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the expansion of digital identity systems, which he argues reflect many of the same institutional networks documented throughout his work.



Finally, we discuss where these trends could lead if they continue, including the future of digital IDs and unbridled surveillance. Jacob shares why he believes informing others, building strong communities, and fostering creativity are essential responses to the challenges he sees ahead. Throughout the conversation, he emphasizes the importance of remaining engaged, asking questions, and maintaining hope in humanity.