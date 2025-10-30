Just a couple of days after I called for an American distributor, our postal services announced that everything has been resolved. At least for this time. Get your copy of Temple of Solomon. Order here.
The Digital World Brain will soon be available for pre-order.
Here is James Corbetts review of Temple of Solomon.
Viewers of my recent interviews with Jacob Nordangård will by now have a sense of what is covered in Temple of Solomon—namely, how a centuries-long occult plan for creating a utopian world state is coming to fruition thanks to modern-day technology.
As one might expect from a book so explicitly about the occult, the book provides information on famous occultists like John Dee, Alistair Crowley, Madame Blavatsky, Alice Bailey and Annie Besant as well as on occult organizations like the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, the Ordo Templi Orienti, the Theosophical Society and the Lucis Trust. It also discusses a raft of occultic concepts, from The Rosicrucian Enlightenment and Thelema to The Seven Rays and The Great Invocation.
Even more crucially, it shows how these people and their philosophies and teachings have helped shape the work of technologists and technocrats like Alvin Toffler and William Shockley and Nick Bostrom and others who are helping to bring about the “World Brain” and the “noosphere,” which will begin “the next spiral of the journey toward becoming a planetary autotroph.”
Suffice it to say, the story of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” and the coming planetary Great Reset are far weirder (and more sinister) than you might have imagined.
Thankfully, though, this book is not merely a tale of woe. It ends with Nordangård’s personal assessment of why this technocratic world state is doomed to fail.
And, as if all that isn’t enough, this print-only volume comes with a CD of Nordangård’s band, Wardenclyffe, performing songs that he wrote specifically to explore the ideas and themes elaborated in the book.
Part art project, part history lesson, part dire warning, part hopeful message, Temple of Solomon is bound to be the most unique book at whatever poolside party you attend this summer!
It's a little over $50 for the kr 350 version (without the soundtrack). This includes VAT (Value Added Tax applied by European countries) and shipping. The kr 450 version would be a little more.
