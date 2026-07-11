Over the past two months, I have been busy with a new project, which has meant that my writing has temporarily dropped lower on my list of priorities.

This project has involved the setting up a venue and physical meeting place in my hometown Norrköping where we plan to give lectures, seminars, interviews and occasionally host guests. We intend to film and make lectures and interviews available at Substack for paid subscribers.

This is also a way of building a community locally and meeting physically. Something that I think is very important as a counterweight to the digital online world where many of us spend a lot of our time.

Our work has meant a healthy break from the computer screen, involving a lot of physical work for me and my wife renovating the premises.

This was not planned from the start. At least not by us. Sometimes, other forces seem to be at work. Early this year we were informed that we had to leave our one-room pied-à-terre in Stockholm as the house was about to be sold. This meant that our carefully selected furniture (that we did not wish to part with) needed a new home. We first looked for a storage unit but couldn’t find anything really suitable.

But just three weeks before we had to move out, a sort of miracle happened. My wife and I discussed all our needs for storage during breakfast. I went directly to the computer for a search and within minutes found an object that was better than we ever had expected—a former private sports bar in central Norrköping only 10 minutes drive from our home! Just waiting for revival and a new direction. It had been on offer for only a few days before I found it.

The premises not only met and exceeded our storage needs—it offered us fantastic new opportunities that we would hardly have dared to pursue had fate not intervened.

There was even a painting on the wall depicting the Swedish archipelago, including a lighthouse—the symbol of our foundation and publishing company!

We had also dreamed of a water view, which we sort of got through this painting, or closeness to water. The river that runs through Norrköping turned out to be only one block away.

The river Motala Ström with the island Strömsholmen, and the old customs house in the background.

We knew right away that we had found the right place and sent a message to the landlord, who called back almost immediately. About one week later the contract was signed. Since then, we have devoted the majority of our time on DIY and decorating to transform the premises into a unique office and meeting space.

The wine cellar/dungeon

The next step is to fill it with content, and to invite guest speakers. Inauguration day is scheduled for late August.

But help is needed to cover initial costs. Please support our new project by donating, becoming a paid subscriber or purchasing my books.

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There will be no shortage of topics to analyse and discuss!

Meanwhile in Global Politics…

Watching the news the other day was a rude awakening after a two-month break from world events. The European Commission has now mandated the car manufacturers to install cameras and sensors in all new cars in order to monitor the behaviour of the driver for security reasons (distraction warning system), while the Swedish government coalition has announced the next step in the construction of the surveillance state through a camera offensive with real-time facial recognition and an extended use of cameras for crime prevention at schools.

The economy is now largely driven by security and militarisation—we are on the verge of becoming a war economy. The Swedish defense and security company Saab recently signed new contracts with NATO regarding the GlobalEye airborne early warning and control platform. A only few weeks ago three submarines were sold to Poland and 16 Gripen fighter aircraft to Ukraine.

Sweden’s accession to NATO, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, has been a lucrative business for the Wallenberg-controlled Saab, which has increased its profits eightfold since 2020. Global management consulting firm McKinsey predicts the Swedish defense industry to increase fivefold until 2035.

Erdoğan’s gift to NATO leaders: a personal revolver with ammunition!

As if this was not provocative enough, the heads of state and government who attended the recent NATO summit in Turkey each received a personal revolver engraved with their name as a parting gift from president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan! Why?? To defend themselves against angry mobs or to kill themselves when they have outlived their usefulness? Russian roulette with six bullets?

Unfortunately, everything points to the dystopian scenario of “Fortress World” becoming a reality.

And a few days ago the United Nations hosted the Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva with Secretary General António Guterres calling for world wide control of AI to prevent misuse and stop the “killer robots” instead make it “the great equalizer of the 21st century”. A goal that was mandated with the Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact in 2024. As the data centers “could use more electricity than all but five nations”, Guterres calls the major AI companies to run them with renewable energy by 2030!

Isn’t this laughable? Saving the world from the “climate catastrophe” using AI—as an “enabler of climate action, biodiversity protection, resource efficiency, and other environmental priorities”—comes at a huge cost given the enormous amounts of energy, minerals, and water required. Their offered Kool-aid is just criminally insane. They are trying to heal the planet by pouring gasoline on the fire. Who are they trying to fool? How is it possible to continue this ludicrous charade?

A not-so-wild guess is that the same forces that have unleashed the flood of malignant AI will be entrusted as governors of the globally controlled AI-system.