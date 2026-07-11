The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
7d

A recent example of the Threshold appears in Mexico’s failed attempt to mandate biometric SIM-card registration. Despite legal threats and service-cutoff warnings, most of the population refused to comply. Compliance stalled below 50 percent and, in some regions, fell below 10 percent. Citizens slow-walked the process, questioned the program’s legitimacy, and found ways to bypass it. Faced with mass noncooperation, the government was forced to delay the policy. This is the Threshold: the moment when a system discovers that its authority depends entirely on voluntary cooperation — and that cooperation has disappeared.

Long‑term imprisonment of populations never works, especially in Western societies.

Warsaw and Sobibor prove it.

History proves it.

Anthropology proves it.

Institutional theory proves it =

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-speed-of-historical-reversals

Reply
Share
Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
7d

welcome back and well done on your new project. It's even more important now to have local meetings and connections.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jacob Nordangård · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture