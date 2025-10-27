It has been a while since I wrote an article for Substack. Firstly, due to working for several weeks with my Omniwar presentation.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the whole symposium with all speakers can be viewed here:

After that I’ve been focused on the English translation of The Digital World Brain, a book I wrote and published in 2022 (in Swedish) about UN Secretary-General António Guterres Our Common Agenda in which he presented twelve proposals for how “a reformed multilateral system” could more effectively deal with “global problems such as pandemics and climate change”.

This new edition, now updated with a chapter about the developments since the adoption of the Pact for the Future in September 2024, is planned to be published by Pharos in early 2026 and is also to be published in German by Etica Media.

I still have no information on when it will be possible to ship my books to the US again (as the Trump administration wants to “save” the American public from packages that “can pose health, safety, national and economic security risks”).

I am considering publishing the physical edition of the book with an American publisher if this restriction is not resolved. We intend to publish an e-book of The Digital World Brain but have no plans to publish my previous book Temple of Solomon as an e-book because the unique format (with CD and color illustrations by Kimmie Fransson) must be experienced in physical form.

So, I am now looking for an American distributor of Temple of Solomon to whom we can ship the required number of books to be permitted into the US. Please contact me if you have any suggestions.

And now for the final reason for my reduced productivity on Substack.

The Most Effective Anti-Digital Remedy

Last week, the evening TV news in Sweden reported about a national sensation: a teenage girl who had voluntarily chosen to down-grade to an old-school Nokia in order to get away from the ubiquitous smart-phone addiction among teens. That is one way of cutting down screen time.

However, I’ve just discovered an even more effective solution: getting a cat!

Our new kitten “Gullan” is clearly on a rescue operation, trying to save me from my digital prison.

Gullan on my laptop

And just as I was trying to write the previous sentence, she knocked over my teacup, missing my computer by just a few millimeters…