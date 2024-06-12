Next week I will give a talk at the Clintel anniversary conference in Roelofarendsveen, the Netherlands.

My talk will uncover the background to the Planetary Emergency that certain actors want to declare during the UN Summit of the Future in September 2024. The declaration is closely linked to the "emergency platforms" to handle future complex global shocks that is proposed in the summit outcome document Pact for the Future. Such a declaration could trigger a response with serious consequences for the freedom of man. All with the intent to "safeguard future generations" from "catastrophic climate change".

Other speakers includes climate scientist Willie Soon and Gregory Wrightstone from The CO2 Coalition.

Date: 18 June 2024

Time: 10am to 6pm

Location: Hal60 in Roelofarendsveen (Pasteurweg 60, 2371 DW, Roelofarendsveen)

Tickets (including coffee and lunch): 49 euro for Friends of Clintel, 79 euro for other visitors.

Program subject to change:

9:00 am reception

10:00 AM Opening of the chairman of the day

10:05 AM Message from Guus Berkhout

10:15 am Hessel Voortman: is sea level rise accelerating or not?

10:45 am Marcel Crok: should the climate war be won in court?

11:15 am Gregory Wrightstone about his book A Very Convenient Warming

11:45 am Festive launch Dutch translation of Wrightstone's book

12-1:15 PM Lunch

1:15 p.m Theo Wolters: energy transition, a reality check

1:50 PM Bert Weteringe: the impact of wind policy

2:25 PM Jacob Nordangard: The Climate Emergency Illusionists

3:00 PM Break

15:30 hours Keynote Willie Soon: Scientific challenges of the “detection and attribution of global warming”

4:45 PM Drinks

6:00 PM End