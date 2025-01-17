Share this postThe Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD Interview about my new book Temple of SolomonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreInterview about my new book Temple of SolomonElon Musk, Rockefeller & TechnocracyJacob NordangårdJan 17, 202515Share this postThe Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD Interview about my new book Temple of SolomonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5ShareThis week I was interviewed by Tariq Hübsch from Grenzgänger Studios in Germany. Our topics were my new book Temple of Solomon, the Rockefellers, Elon Musk and technocracy.Buy the book from Pharos webshop.Subscribe15Share this postThe Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD Interview about my new book Temple of SolomonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5Share