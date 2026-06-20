The following text is a review by Jürgen Müller, translated from German and originally published by the Freie Akademie für Medien und Journalismus in Germany.

The English edition, The Digital World Brain, can be ordered from Pharos Media Productions.

Text: Jürgen Müller

The book Die Digitale Weltkontrolle is published by Etica Media. The last books I read from this publisher were from Whitney Webb’s Epstein series, “A Nation Under Blackmail” – translated into German. That lowered the barrier, at least for me, because reading it in German was already a chore – and not just because of the content. On every page, you were introduced to what felt like a dozen new names and organizations.

So, another translation. This time the topic: the United Nations. More precisely: the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, “Our Common Agenda” (report by Secretary-General António Guterres, 2021), and the “Pact for the Future” of 2024. Even Jacob Nordangård, a Swedish academic, can’t avoid a whole host of names and organizations. This is important if you want to understand how the world of power works. The book is also more readable than Webb’s. Far better, in fact. This may also be due to its structure. The book is divided into bite-sized sections, which would theoretically allow you to read it in digestible portions over several days. I didn’t manage that. I devoured it. The book is a thriller about a thriller, one that you can observe live and in color in reality if you only open your eyes and look behind the outrage management.

Reading this book allows one to see with different eyes and hear with different ears. Nordangård translates what is disguised with fine words in the agenda of the powerful. It’s not about the 99 percent of people on this planet, of course. It’s about controlling them. This control is to be exercised by the rich and powerful through their foundations—called “philanthropists” in an Orwellian twist. The book describes how this is to be achieved by examining interwoven agendas at the international level. It underscores once again how critically the UN must be viewed.

Nordangård asks how we ended up in this bad science fiction movie and whether it isn’t time to,

change the course and build the future we truly want? A humane world that promotes life instead of the establishment of a technocratic and transhuman robotocracy where “War is Peace”. (Page 89)

It’s always the same actors who think they can dictate what we should want: UN institutions, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society, the WEF, the Club of Rome, and many, many more. The proposals we encounter daily, and the directions we’re being nudged towards, serve this purpose.

creating acceptance for a new ecosystem where everything is connected so that everyone’s sustainability footprint can be measured. A Digital World Brain that analyses and keeps track of everything and everyone. For the common good.(Page 135) The goal is to monitor “everything and anything” in order to find every possible leak of carbon dioxide. This includes agriculture, buildings, forestry, land use, manufacturing, mining, energy consumption and production, transports, and waste. (Page 87)

The agenda of global commons, in which everything is to be tokenized, i.e., made commodifiable, goes even further logically. To implement this agenda, a “digital world brain” is to be created, enabling the regulation and control of all human activities so that they remain within the concept of planetary boundaries (which should be questioned, page 125). This approach employs behavioral science, raising the urgent question of how democratic its application actually is, or whether democracy is not already being sabotaged at this stage, because free and informed decisions are rendered impossible.

What’s particularly insidious is that people are manipulated into supporting anti-democratic goals and the interests of oligarchs, believing they are working for noble causes. As a former climate activist, I view this, and my former self, very critically. Nordangård doesn’t find it far-fetched that the call for a world government (invented and fueled from above) is being declared a grassroots movement, and that the “dark development towards a technocratic dictatorship” is being blamed on ourselves.

It would be easy for activists to see who they’re collaborating with. Nordangård cites the World Economic Forum’s 2016 report, “Shaping the Future of Global Food Systems: A Scenarios Analysis,” as an example. The report lists corporations like “Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Bayer, Syngenta, Monsanto, DuPont, Unilever, Nestlé, and Cargill” as partners (page 57). These corporations, therefore, want to decide what good nutrition means for us. Just as, of course, “philanthropists,” pharmaceutical companies, and their oligarchs weren’t interested in profit during the coronavirus crisis, but rather in our health.

Another gem in the book, rarely found in the realm of alternative commentary, is the critique of the BRICS and their integration into the system. While the author points out that far-reaching proposals were not included in the UN Pact for the Future of Europe of 2024 because major powers like China and Russia rejected them, he also reminds us that the namesake states (Russia through Putin’s signature) reaffirmed their “continued commitment to the G20, the Paris Agreement, and the 2030 Agenda” at the 2022 BRICS summit in China. One could interpret this as meaning that while they don’t want their national sovereignty encroached upon too much, they are essentially going along with everything, simply wanting to ensure they are “represented as equal partners in the emerging new world order with its digital global brain” (page 159).

Even though the author is firmly convinced that humanity will unite in the face of this threat to overcome the powers that endanger it, his conclusion is:

This is an emergency, but not for the planet, but for humanity.

Jacob Nordangård: Die digitale Weltkontrolle. Die UN-Agenda, der Zukunftspakt und die Abgabe unserer Freiheit. Etica Media 2026, 304 Seiten, 25 Euro.