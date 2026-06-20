The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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niko's avatar
niko
2d

"(T)he author is firmly convinced that humanity will unite in the face of this threat to overcome the powers that endanger it."

I'm not so convinced. Please say more. How, for instance, are people showing signs of such a united front?

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Andrew MacDonald's avatar
Andrew MacDonald
2d

Climate change is indeed an emergency but not for the planet, for humanity. Joining with you sll in this.

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