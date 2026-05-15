The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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Kathy Sloan's avatar
Kathy Sloan
1d

Excellent historical analysis, as always. The perfect complement to your book is Iain Davis' "The Technocratic Dark State: Trump, AI, and Digital Dictatorship." He gets into the backgrounds of the individual players like Peter Thiel and the Silicon Valley billionaire Tech Bros and their sociopathic philosophies centered around Curtis Yarvin. As I'm sure you're well aware, other excellent sources are David Hughes, Patrick Wood, Catherine Austin Fitts, Derrick Broze, James Corbett and Whitney Webb. We are hurtling toward neo-feudal enslavement. Thank you for your superb scholarship and sanity.

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
1dEdited

The "Great Reset" was unleashed when they couldn't control the Yellow Vests.

The "Covid" mandates and lockdowns ended when the Canadian Truckers protested.

They are just one or two grass roots protests away from facing tribunals.

They know that. Its what the wars are for, to distract and buy time, while they tokenize the world.

The Tokenization Chokepoint

https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-tokenization-chokepoint

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