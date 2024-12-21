On Saturday 14 December 2024 we arranged the book release and concert for Temple of Solomon at Dynamo in Norrköping, Sweden. Ivor Cummins traveled here from Ireland to interview me on stage, followed by my band Wardenclyffe performing the Temple of Solomon album in its entirety.

At the event we also exhibited paintings with themes related to the album/book, most of them by my daughter Celia and also one by the Irish artist Elaine Ní Cuana who painted the cover of my doctoral thesis. Through this, I realised a dream I have had ever since my dissertation on December 14, 2012, about a multi-modal event combining both research, music and art. And people, of course.

The project was initiated with the recording of the album in December 2020, making the video for Looking for the Green Fairy in the summer of 2021, followed by a lecture series in 2021 and 2022 about the subject of each song on the album which finally turned into the chapters of the book.

The books arrived from the printer’s only two days before the event with a finish that exceeded all expectations.

Unfortunately, however, there was a problem with the delivery of the accompanying CD, which means a delay in distributing the books to those who have so generously donated or pre-ordered the book. We have been promised delivery on Monday and will then start dispatching the books as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the delay.

For those of you who have not yet bought the book, it is available for purchase here. In our webshop you can also buy T-shirts with Temple of Solomon print in gold.

Wardenclyffe performing “Mortlake” (about Dr. John Dee) with guest singer Stella Tormanoff.

Book Signing, with Elaine Ni Cuana’s painting An Tríonóid – An Bealach Coisricthe ( Hierogamic Union) in the background. Photo: Stefan Ljung

Wardenclyffe and Stella Tormanoff. Photo: Stefan Ljung

My deepest gratitude for your support! Happy Holidays!