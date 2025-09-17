For all my Greek-speaking followers, my book Rockefeller: Controlling the Game has now been published in Greek by Mishnah Books. Order here.
The book is also about to be published in Spanish, Italian and Japanese (it is earlier published in Swedish (2019), Polish (2022), French (2023), English (2019, 2024) and German (2024)).
Why would the first family of oil so ardently support environmental climate research and activism? Join author and researcher Jacob Nordangård as he uncovers the whole sordid truth.
The Rockefeller family is one of the richest in the world. Yet, why would the family that made the world dependent on oil fund environmental and climate research since the 1950s, help shape climate policy measures since the 1980s, and supported climate activism since the 1990s?
Rockefeller: Controlling the Game is the thrilling and paradoxical story of one of the world's most influential global players. Through its top position in American business, close contacts with the White House, and with their immense financial power as one of the world's leading private research funders, the Rockefellers have been able to anchor the climate issue both scientifically and politically. Yet what is the reasoning behind doing so?
Jacob, I have your book and am curious why you hardly mention the Rockefeller/Rothschild connection. Don't you think the long term relationship between the two families play an important role?
