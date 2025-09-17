The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Guti's avatar
J Guti
2d

Jacob, I have your book and am curious why you hardly mention the Rockefeller/Rothschild connection. Don't you think the long term relationship between the two families play an important role?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jacob Nordangård
Rachel's avatar
Rachel
3d

Yay! Brilliant news!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jacob Nordangård
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture