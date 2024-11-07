My new book "Temple of Solomon" is now available for pre-order
The very exclusive book (hardcover with four-colour inlay) including a soundtrack will be published in 777 numbered and signed books on December 14.
I haven't posted any new articles for a while because I've been hard at work finishing my new book Temple of Solomon.
This very exclusive book (hardcover, 200 pages, four colour print) will be published in 777 numbered and signed books on December 14. Pre-order your copy in our webshop before it runs out.
The book is about the philosophy or religion of technology (grounded in occultism), which in many ways permeates the development of the world, with the objective of establishing a utopian world state with a “new man”.
I analyse the background of this “Hierarchical” project and also explain why I think this vision is doomed to fail.
The book includes a soundtrack (CD) with my band Wardenclyffe and unique illustrations by Kimmie Fransson. The project is a multi-media production that combines science with music and art. It is a tribute to human creativity, which today is challenged by soulless AI technologies. The album will be performed in its entirety at the release event for the book on December 14 in Norrköping, Sweden (with me on vocals and bass guitar).
The book, which is divided into eight chapters and addresses the meaning of the lyrics I wrote for our album Temple of Solomon.
The first chapter, HAL, deals with our current situation and the technocratic control system that has developed since 9/11 and accelerated since the pandemic was announced in 2020.
The second chapter, Mortlake, tells the fascinating story of the 16th century magician Dr. John Dee, his contact with angels through the use of Enochian magic, and his influence on the Rosicrucian movement and the Scientific Revolution.
The third chapter, Looking for the Green Fairy, takes a look at the works of dark occultist Aleister Crowley, and light occultists Madame Blavatsky of the Theosophical Society and Alice Bailey of the Lucis Trust.
The fourth chapter, Georgia Guidestones/Evilution, delves into the background of the now-demolished monument in Georgia, USA and its connections to the present and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The fifth chapter, Temple of Solomon, examines the ideas of rebuilding the Temple of Solomon, and how this intermingles with the philosophies of Professor Oliver L. Reiser, theologian Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, and the techno-spiritual movement.
The sixth chapter, Holomind Perceiver, provides an overview of technological development and its connection to technocratic utopianism and transhumanist aspirations to upgrade humanity.
The seventh chapter, The Hydra, analyses the manipulative strategies and techniques that have been used to advance the global agenda.
The eighth chapter, Inevitable, gives a personal account of why I believe the construction of the artificial Temple of Solomon is doomed to fail.
Let’s hope that it fails…
because all the signs are here…
Trump "king of Israel": Trump tweets quote calling him the "second coming of God" to Jews in Israel - Former President Trump Honored with 'Crown of Jerusalem' by
Former President Trump Honored with 'Crown of Jerusalem' by Israel Heritage Foundation
Former President Trump Honored with 'Crown of Jerusalem' by Israel Heritage Foundation https://youtu.be/FjmMmlX3FSs?si=5XuhoN6Jli-aXeTV . (2024) NEWSIsrael brings red cows for ritual sacrifice to ‘rebuild Solomon temple, beckoning the Messiah’ https://www.google.com/amp/s/freepresskashmir.news/2024/03/29/israel-brings-red-cows-for-ritual-sacrifice-to-rebuild-solomon-temple-beckoning-the-messiah/amp/ .
Just days after Hamas attacked Israel, Trump, in a video posted from his Mar-a-Lago estate here, declared: “I kept Israel safe. Nobody else will. Nobody else can. And I know all of the players — they can’t do it.”
Trump did lay out a few markers in the three weeks that followed the Hamas attack. He said on Oct. 11 that a future Trump administration would “fully support Israel defeating, dismantling, and permanently destroying the terrorist group Hamas,” while telling the Republican Jewish Coalition later that month that Hamas fighters “will burn forever in the eternal pit of hell." That month, his campaign also said that, if elected again, he would bar Gaza residents from entering the U.S. as part of an expanded travel ban.
9/11 & The Dancing Israelis
9/11 to the Trump connection
From 9/11 to Davos & Faith
Trump and the Israeli connection. (Johnny Gat Mirror)
9 11, Israel, Trump Connection CASE CLOSED 2 (Johnny Gat Mirror)
The first time as I saw this take I was amazed to this point he talks about numbers and matrix then I quit and startet after the matrix stuff and heard the first time about the worlds fair a Daddy Trumps project there is some weird stuff in there not all is integer so very intresting the symbolism in the warp speed logo…
