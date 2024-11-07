I haven't posted any new articles for a while because I've been hard at work finishing my new book Temple of Solomon.

This very exclusive book (hardcover, 200 pages, four colour print) will be published in 777 numbered and signed books on December 14. Pre-order your copy in our webshop before it runs out.

The book is about the philosophy or religion of technology (grounded in occultism), which in many ways permeates the development of the world, with the objective of establishing a utopian world state with a “new man”.

I analyse the background of this “Hierarchical” project and also explain why I think this vision is doomed to fail.

The book includes a soundtrack (CD) with my band Wardenclyffe and unique illustrations by Kimmie Fransson. The project is a multi-media production that combines science with music and art. It is a tribute to human creativity, which today is challenged by soulless AI technologies. The album will be performed in its entirety at the release event for the book on December 14 in Norrköping, Sweden (with me on vocals and bass guitar).

Looking for the Green Fairy by Kimmie Fransson

The book, which is divided into eight chapters and addresses the meaning of the lyrics I wrote for our album Temple of Solomon.