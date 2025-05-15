Hey everyone, I'm excited to announce that I am teaming up with Truth Matters, to offer a new Bi-Monthly Q&A series related to my works and current events.

We will be gathering online every 2nd Thursday at 7pm CET, where you will get the chance to ask me any of your questions about what's going on in the world. Times and dates may change based on my travel schedule.

I recommend getting involved if:

You would like to read/re-read my books and get the chance to ask me your questions

Follow a suggested reading list which I update every month

Engage with my community through a group chat, and get to know others from around the world

If you would like to sign-up for my Q&A's you can do so here: www.truth-matters.co/jacob-nordangard

For any questions contact the organisers by mail at support@truth-matters.co

Hope to see some of you there!

Jacob