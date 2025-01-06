Last year I reported about how my home town in Sweden has turned into 1930s Chicago. The local gang war has continued into this new year with the brutal execution of a rap artist in a car park in central Norrköping. It made big headlines in national news and a clip of the murder was spread through social media. The crimes have now become a part of everyday life and also generated popular support for CCTV towers surveilling our main streets.

But my primary focus last year was to report about United Nations Summit of the Future with the adoption of the Pact for the Future on September 22, 2024. The event was barely covered by the press and was adopted without the knowledge from the majority of the public. I warned about the consequences of an Emergency Platform that could be triggered by a global crisis and result in the declaration of martial law (paralleling the situation during the “COVID-19 pandemic”).

The Climate Governance Commission, with support from Rockefeller Foundation and the Club of Rome, even proposed that a “planetary emergency” would be declared during the summit. However, this did not play out as the Emergency Platform was dropped from the final version of the pact. This was a relief but we can be assured that it will return in the future, together with other rejected proposals (as a repurposed Trusteeship Council run by our “benevolent” Overlords to oversee and dictate all activities on the planet). There seem to be no lack of crises to justify this.

Another big event was Sweden becoming a NATO-member on 7 March 2024. This was a result of the new geopolitical realities that the Pact for the Future is set to deal with (and to the benefit of the arms industry). The swift response was a poo-attack against the Swedish Embassy in Moscow. The Israel–Hamas war and the regime change in Syria have added fuels to the fire, and set the stage for a major global conflict the coming years.

This was also the year of Donald Trump’s re-election as President of the USA. Now with assistance from technocrats such as Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. But also by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as nominee for the position as Secretary of Health. Will this make any difference?

Trump recently demanded that NATO-countries have to increase their military spendings to 5 % of the GDP. The next phase in the reshaping of the world has been initiated. New global problems loom on the horizon, to the benefit of the tech moguls and war profiteers.

On a more personal note, I have had success in spreading my work. On April 15 my book Rockefeller: Controlling the Game was published in English, followed by Rockefeller: Das Spiel Controllieren in Germany on September 26. The Global Coup d’Ètat was finally published by Skyhorse in English on October 15 (with foreword by Catherine Austin Fitts).

I gave 34 interviews (with podcasters such as Tom Nelson, Whitney Webb, James Delingpole and Ahmad Malik) and 10 lectures in total. I also travelled to the Netherlands to give lectures in Stavoren in April and at the CLINTEL Conference in June.

In February 2024, I started to collect money for the Temple of Solomon project, aiming to have the book published in December. Almost all my efforts went into this project the last quarter of the year. Thanks to all who contributed.

The book covers the background history of the technocratic world order now rising from the ashes of the old world, but also presents a personal account of why I believe it is doomed to fail. It is the accompanied by an album by my hard rock band Wardenclyffe and artwork by illustrator Kimmie Fransson. Buy the exclusive book here (350 out of 777 copies have been sold).

On the release event in Norrköping, Sweden, on December 14, Ivor Cummins interviewed me on stage, followed by a performance by Wardenclyffe. It was a dream come true, combining research, music and art.

For the coming year it is my aim to continue my musical journey, arranging a Wardenfest and starting to work on a new album, and also to publish The Digital World Brain in English and my autobiography An Inconvenient Journey. I hope to find publishers for my books in other languages (like Spanish) give lectures home and abroad, and will continue to write about the agenda playing out. The year will without a doubt be as eventful as the previous one. As I write about in Temple of Solomon; this is the year the “Spiritual Hierarchy”, according to the writings of Alice Bailey, will start to “externalise”. It will be very interesting to see what happens next.