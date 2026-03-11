The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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St Stephen's avatar
St Stephen
4dEdited

Well I never... Bravo for having dug out and lit up this fascinating sidelight - not only of great curiosity value but important in showing that Russo himself was fooled like the rest. (Or were we actually fooled? The acurate depiction of fearful future events was something of a foretaste of the "Alice Through the Looking Glass" mirror image of truth reflected back to us as a lie that we've come to know well since 'covid'). I first saw the interview several years ago but didn't know quite what to make of it then. Russo's account seemed plausible even if "Nick Rockefeller" and his lack of discretion didn't fit my idea of a Rockefeller. You might also have come across in your research the case of another Rockefeller imposter (a young Frenchman of all things), who was floating around/sponging off New York's wealthy art scene in (if I recall correctly) the nineties. Also a skilled conman, though not of the calibre of the incomparable "Nick", he was outed in Vanity Fair by yet another imposter, a leading contemporary artist.

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One lone voice's avatar
One lone voice
4d

Thank you for doing the research on Nicholas. My guess is CIA. Could it be he shared info as a limited hangout? Aaron seemed to die quickly from what resembled turbocancer.

It's a big club (Epstein class) and we're not in it.

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