Upon writing Rockefeller: Controlling the Game I became somewhat of an expert of the Rockefeller family. Especially concerning John D Rockefeller’s heirs, and their roles in Rockefeller philanthropy.

However, there was a Rockefeller that I didn’t manage to place in the family tree. The mysterious character Nicholas A. Rockefeller. He became an enigma to me, and I never included him in the story. Although I knew him by name, for some reason he was never mentioned in all the annual reports and biographies that I analysed.

Nicholas came to my attention after Alex Jones legendary interview with film producer Aaron Russo in 2007, in which Russo talked about his friendship with “Mr. Rockefeller” and revealed some shocking information about the global elites view of the common people.

The most startling statement from the interview was that the banking industry’s ultimate goal was to “create a one world government where everybody has an RFID-chip implanted in them”.

Eleven months before 9/11 happened “Nick Rockefeller” also told Russo, “that there was going to be an event, and out of that event we were going to invade Afghanistan, to run pipelines from the Caspian Sea, we were going to invade Iraq, to take over the oil fields and establish a base in the Middle East, and make it a part of the New World Order.”

This, of course, created quite a stir in the alternative community, and the interview spread like wildfire.

According to Russo, Rockefeller tried to recruit him to the Council on Foreign Relations, but Russo declined as he didn’t agree with Nick’s misanthropic views, and population control plans of the the elites.

Spiro “Nick Rockefeller” Pavlovich III

But this astonishing revelations has since come into a new light. After Nicholas Rockefeller’s death on Halloween 2024, it was revealed that he was not a Rockefeller at all, but an incredibly sophisticated fraudster, who managed to fool everyone in 40 years. His real name was Spiro Pavlovich III.

The whole story is outlined in a fascinating and entertaining three part must-read article series by award-winning author Jonathan Alter (read it here).

Alter describes “Nick” as “the greatest impostor in American history”, who “even fooled real Rockefellers”.

Pavlovich began his career as a con artist in the 1960s, tricking Harvard Law School into admitting him with a fake application. However, he was kicked out after two years after been caught lying to a prestigious law firm about being “the great-grand-nephew” of Czar Nicholas of Russia, and other sensational claims.

After assuming a new identity as “Jason Scott Cord”, growing a goatee and wearing glasses to disguise himself, he successfully was admitted once more to Harvard Law School in 1973 with faked credentials. This time he bragged about being a Rhodes Scholar and a recipient of the Einstein Price in mathematics.

The con succeeded until he one day bragged about his incredible abilities as a football player when applying for a summer-associate position at a prestigious law firm. They smelled a rat, which led to an investigation about him by Harvard, finding out that his handwriting matched the letter’s of Spiro Pavlovich III.

He was arrested by the F.B.I. and charged with “fraudulently applying for $9,300 in federally insured student loans”. Because of what appears as staged illness (so convincing that a doctor testified that he had “chronic paranoid schizophrenia”), the jury found that Pavlovich was “mentally incompetent” he slipped out of the cage.

After nine years of “healing his wounds” Spiro came up with a new cunning plan. This time he would return as “Nicholas Rockefeller”. I guess he sought to combine the first name of the Russian czar with the surname of the American “royal family” Rockefeller. This would turn out be the most successful con-job ever, lasting 40 years without detection.

In the fall of 1984, he and his wife-in-crime Monette turned up at Yale Law School, New Haven with tens of thousands of dollars. His new alias had a “B.A. from Oxford, an M.A. from the University of London, positions with NATO in Brussels, the Council for Strategic Studies in London (there’s no such thing, though it sounds like the real-life International Institute for Strategic Studies), and the Bank of Oman in Tehran.”

This time, he didn’t screw up, and instead built a career as a lawyer, with businesses named “Rockefeller Asia Advisory Group”, “RockVest Development”, “Rockefeller Pacific Ventures”, “Rockefeller Resources International”, and the “Rockefeller International Fund.”

“Nick” withFaye Huang, Barbara Bush, and George H. W. Bush.

He met and had gatherings with people like George H.W. Bush, Madeleine Albright, Wesley Clark, Warren Christopher and John Kerry. Sat on panels with Klaus Schwab in Davos, and was a board member of Rand Corporation’s Asia Pacific Policy Advisory Board, and the CFR-backed Pacific Council on International Policy.

In addition, he was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and was on the membership list along with the leading members of the Rockefeller family until his death.

Screenshot from CFRs membership roster with “Nicholas” and some of the real Rockefellers.

The whole thing doesn’t add up. It is not that you can just sneak in under the identity as a Rockefeller and become a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. First, you have to be nominated by a current member of the organisation; secondly, the board then decides if you can join; and thirdly, you have to pay a pretty high annual fee and actively contribute to the organisation.

Would it be possible for an impostor-Rockefeller to do this without being exposed? David Rockefeller was a trained army intelligence officer and was known for his Rolodex with information of about 100 000 people. As he once said: “My effectiveness depended on my ability to develop a network of people with reliable information.” The Rockefeller-network has been immensely involved with the intelligence community since the dawn of the Standard Oil-empire.

Wouldn’t it be more logic if “Nick” had been recruited as an agent? He had exactly those kind of skills. As described by MI5:

Some intelligence officers may operate under non-official cover to conceal the fact that they work for an intelligence service - posing as a business person, student or journalist for example. In some cases they may operate in “deep cover” under false names and nationalities. Such spies are dubbed “illegals” because they operate without any of the protections offered by diplomatic immunity.

It was the kind of life he surely would love. Spiro’s wife Monette referred to him as “James Bond” in her letters to him during their early romance. He had on some occasions hinted that he was a “former paratrooper who worked for the C.I.A”, and a friend at Yale said that “I had no doubt that he had been some kind of agent.”

Jonathan Alter actually drops the possibility that “Nick” could have been a Chinese-intelligence asset. “Nick” met frequently with Chinese Communist Party officers and agents, and his office was paid for by a Chinese-owned gas company.

But as we know, the real Rockefellers has fostered excellent relations with China from the early 1900s, with former CFR chairman David Rockefeller as one of the key players in re-opening China for Western business and investment after the revolution. It doesn’t seem possible that “Nick” wouldn’t have been spotted on their radar.

A fake Rockefeller, however, could have been useful for US intelligence, with a name that would open doors, a total lack of conscience, a skill for impersonation and for forging close relationships with powerful and upcoming people (just like Epstein).

For example Hollywood film producer Aaron Russo, who was running for Governor of Nevada when he was approached by “Nick”.

In a couple of sentences, Jonathan Alter describes the connection between Russo and “Nick Rockefeller”, but dismisses it as a meeting between “conspiracy theorists”.

When Russo repeated Nick’s theories on Alex Jones’s radio show, they went viral, though none of Rocky’s high-hat friends seemed to notice.

And why would they not notice? Jonathan Alter fails to problematise how Nick could have supplied information about an event that would lead to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Isn’t this the kind of information that well-connected people in the intelligence community could/would have knowledge about? He had definitely been in the right circles.

William “Devil Bill” Rockefeller Sr.

And there are other reasons why the Rockefeller family likely hasn’t commented on their fraudulent “relative.” For one thing, they are themselves heirs to a skilled con-man. The father of John D. Rockefeller Sr., William “Devil Bill” Rockefeller Sr., who taught his son how to become a successful, ruthless businessman with cunning tricks up his sleeve.

As “Devil Bill” once said: "I cheat my boys every chance I get. I want to make 'em sharp."

Secondly, the family has been involved in probably the most comprehensive con-job ever, the great global warming swindle. A story I describe in great detail in my book Rockefeller: Controlling the Game. The following is a revealing quote from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund’s 2005 annual report:

The warming of the climate is no longer merely, or primarily, an environmental issue. It is an energy issue; a business issue; an investor issue; a moral issue; a security issue; an agricultural issue; a coastal issue; a religious issue; an urban issue; in short, a global issue that touches every conceivable facet of human existence. It is a matter of universal concern that cuts across party lines, religious affiliations, class divisions, and demographic distinctions. Therein lies our current opportunity.

“Nick Rockefeller” was, after all, only a small player in the grand scheme of things.

Rockefeller: Controlling the Game is now published in seven languages.

Preorder my new book The Digital World Brain: Our Common Agenda and the Pact for the Future from Pharos Media.