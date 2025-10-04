The Omniwar Symposium: Academia Weights in on the Digital Attack on Humanity, starts today at 3 pm Central European Time.



🗓️ Join us LIVE this Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 9 AM ET (6 AM PT / 7 AM MT / 8 AM CT) for the unmissable Omniwar symposium, hosted by Courtenay Turner! As the digital war on humanity intensifies, four global experts—spanning 45+ years of research—deliver a powerhouse lineup of presentations exposing technocracy’s hidden agenda: AI as a “machine god,” cognitive weapons, and the transhumanist push to turn us into technoplastic slaves.

Full Agenda (5+ Hours of Game-Changing Insights):

9:00 AM ET –

➤ Patrick M. Wood (USA): “Building Empire on the Backs of Digital Slaves” – The OG technocracy whistleblower unpacks AI, blockchain, and global domination schemes.

➤ David A. Hughes, PhD (UK): “Digital Technologies as Weapons” – From smartphones as “gateway drugs” to surveillance and CBDCs fueling cognitive warfare.

➤ Jacob Nordangård, PhD (Sweden): “Externalizing the Agentic AI State” – The fusion of New Age spirituality and tech, birthing a “world organism” where AI evolves us into enslavement.

➤ Daniel Broudy, PhD (Japan): “Born Again: The Convergence of Man and Machine in the Spirit of AI-god” – Transhumanism’s invasion and the worship of AI as the “New Normal.”

This isn’t just talk—it’s an international wake-up call against the biodigital convergence threatening us all. Streamed uncensored on multiple global servers (YouTube, Rumble, technocracy.news, CHD.tv, Catherine Austin Fitts’ site, and more) to evade Big Tech takedowns.

RSVP now for direct links, calendar reminders, and exclusive updates: https://www.technocracy.news/digital/

Watch, share, and rise up—knowledge is our ultimate weapon.

(Streamed LIVE October 4, 2025. Presented by the Study Group on Technology and Power.