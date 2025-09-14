In three weeks (Saturday, October 4), I will be participating in the Omniwar Symposium along with Patrick M. Wood, David A. Hughes, and Daniel Broudy, with Courtney Turner as moderator.

My presentation will explain how esoteric ideas about transforming people and the planet into perfection underlie the global digital control system that currently is being constructed.

More information about the symposium can be found at Technocracy News & Trends.

The description of my presentation:

According to the Neo-Theosophical teachings of Alice A. Bailey, 2025 is the year when the so-called “Spiritual Hierarchy” decides when to “externalize” and work in the open to hasten “humanity’s evolutionary development” and establish the “right human relations”. Lucis Trust, founded by Bailey, has since 1945 “spiritually enlightened” international conferences and councils for this purpose. Due to the very close connection to the UN and affiliated organizations such as the World Economic Forum, I argue that recent developments suggest that this “new enlightenment” is closely connected to the launch of Agentic AI-systems with the stated objective to govern and manage human affairs with limited human oversight). Bailey, together with the Christian mystic and paleontologist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, has had a profound influence on New Age movement and their ideals of unification of consciousness to achieve oneness with God (a phenomenon Teilhard de Chardin refers to as the Omega Point). Similar esoteric ideas (alchemical transformation into perfection), where technological development/evolution is predicted to result in “the singularity” and the arrival of “super-intelligence”, has also been promoted by tech-philosophers like Ray Kurzweil and Nick Bostrom. The modern fusion of the two seemingly incompatible areas (technology/spirituality) can be traced to organizations such as the World Future Society, which since the 1960s have served as a breeding ground for would-be New Age leaders as well as techno-optimistic futurists with the shared mission to reshape society in order to accelerate evolution and solve the “problems of humanity”. It’s basically a techno-spiritual path towards total digital enslavement. The end result is the formation of a “world organism” in which individual humans have become subordinate cells in a technological system with Agentic AI serving as God.

More information about these esoteric connections can be found in my books Temple of Solomon, Rockefeller: Controlling the Game and The Global Coup d’Ètat.

The shipments of goods to the US are still paused, which affects delivery of the book Temple of Solomon. However, my other books are available for purchase from Amazon.