One of the most important documentaries, ever! The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future
A serious and professional examination of the agenda that has transformed the world over the past decade.
Last year I was contacted by Oracle Films regarding a documentary. They conducted two interviews with me and have referenced information from my books in the film.
I regard this film to be one of the most important documentaries ever. It is a serious and professional attempt to explain the agenda that has transformed the world over the past decade, avoiding the typical sensationalism and belief in dubious savior figures that have often contaminated other documentaries on the subject.
It is a must watch to be shared widely, and contains interviews and insights from some of the best researchers and truth tellers like Patrick Wood, John Christy, David Hughes and Cathrine Austin Fitts.
As the world went crazy in 2020, Oracle Films started documenting many of the European rallies for freedom Stockholm, London, Berlin etc., and later also filmed some of the important conferences such as the ones in Stockholm and Stavanger 2023.
Liberal Humanism, spreading from the age of "Enlightenment", is Anti-human.
It has replaced western civilization and Christianity with cruel and control-obsessed materialism and utilitarianism. Evil is laughing in the depths of hell, it has won.
Amazingly, people have subscribed to this via their manipulated good intentions (which pave the road to hell) and their "compassion." Empty people's minds and hearts of their civilizational heritage and fill them with these garbage ideas.
Good to get some friends together for this and learn how to amplify my own voice. Good job!