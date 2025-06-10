Last year I was contacted by Oracle Films regarding a documentary. They conducted two interviews with me and have referenced information from my books in the film.

I regard this film to be one of the most important documentaries ever. It is a serious and professional attempt to explain the agenda that has transformed the world over the past decade, avoiding the typical sensationalism and belief in dubious savior figures that have often contaminated other documentaries on the subject.

It is a must watch to be shared widely, and contains interviews and insights from some of the best researchers and truth tellers like Patrick Wood, John Christy, David Hughes and Cathrine Austin Fitts.

As the world went crazy in 2020, Oracle Films started documenting many of the European rallies for freedom Stockholm, London, Berlin etc., and later also filmed some of the important conferences such as the ones in Stockholm and Stavanger 2023.