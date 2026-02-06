My book The Digital World Brain is finally available for pre-order. It describes the vision of a new upgraded United Nations, which is planned to rise out of the ashes of the failing current world order.

The book was originally published in Swedish in December 2022. This exclusive and limited edition is updated with new information and two new chapters. Hardcover, high-quality paper and four-color printing.

Order the book from Pharos for delivery early April.

From the description: