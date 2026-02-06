Pre-order the English edition of my book "The Digital World Brain"
My book The Digital World Brain is finally available for pre-order. It describes the vision of a new upgraded United Nations, which is planned to rise out of the ashes of the failing current world order.
The book was originally published in Swedish in December 2022. This exclusive and limited edition is updated with new information and two new chapters. Hardcover, high-quality paper and four-color printing.
Order the book from Pharos for delivery early April.
From the description:
In this book, science and technology historian Jacob Nordangård shows that behind the pleasant-sounding words like ‘sustainability’, ‘responsibility’, ‘equality, and ‘justice’, there is a much darker agenda, working towards a future in which personal freedom and national democracy may soon be replaced by a global technocratic dystopia in which everyone’s actions are to be monitored, registered, and controlled down to the smallest detail. These far-reaching plans have been openly published by agenda-setting organisations.
The Digital World Brain is based on the report Our Common Agenda (2021), in which UN Secretary-General António Guterres presents twelve proposals for how a reformed multilateral system could more effectively deal with global problems such as pandemics and climate change. This led to the Summit of the Future and the adoption of the Pact for the Future in September 2024.
If fully implemented, the pact will give the UN, WHO, G20, along with leading multinational corporations, financial institutions and “philanthropies” (through the World Economic Forum), unprecedented global powers that will inevitably be abused even more than previous totalitarian powers throughout history.
The collapse of the “rules-based order” prepares the way for what is to come.
Read the book, download the cited reports and decide for yourself if this is the future you want.