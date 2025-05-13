Preorder the second edition of Temple of Solomon
Who are the "Masters", and what is their "Plan"?
Yesterday, I submitted the manuscript for the second edition of my book Temple of Solomon to the printer. The book, now extended to 220 pages, covers the esoteric agenda which permeates current world events.
According to Lucis Trust and "The Tibetan", 2025 marks the year when the "Spiritual Hierarchy" or "Masters of Wisdom" will decide when to begin externalizing themselves on the world stage. Who are these, and what is their "Plan"? How does this relate to human evolution, the "technological singularity" and the quest for perfection?
Read more about this in the book. Hardcover, four color, high quality print, including a soundtrack with Wardenclyffe. Preorder from Pharos Media (will be delivered in mid-June).
The cover design looks remarkably like 'The Lord of the Rings' cover, which seems wholly appropriate, though terrifying.
Who are the Masters occupying Mordor, and will a modern Fellowship contrive to destroy them?
I do hope I can afford a copy, but the postage to far-flung corners of the Earth always gets those of us living in the Third World. (We also read).
But living in such 'shithole' places (thank you, President Trump) may mean The Eye of Mordor is not upon us quite yet, as it is most certainly fixed on the First World.
You can't make this stuff up. Prime Minister Carney appoints rookie M.P. Evan SOLOMON to Canada's first cabinet post specifically responsible for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation.
I guess I will be re-reading Temple Of Solomon.