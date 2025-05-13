Yesterday, I submitted the manuscript for the second edition of my book Temple of Solomon to the printer. The book, now extended to 220 pages, covers the esoteric agenda which permeates current world events.

According to Lucis Trust and "The Tibetan", 2025 marks the year when the "Spiritual Hierarchy" or "Masters of Wisdom" will decide when to begin externalizing themselves on the world stage. Who are these, and what is their "Plan"? How does this relate to human evolution, the "technological singularity" and the quest for perfection?

Read more about this in the book. Hardcover, four color, high quality print, including a soundtrack with Wardenclyffe. Preorder from Pharos Media (will be delivered in mid-June).