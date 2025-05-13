The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

User's avatar
Jane@JanesBrains's avatar
Jane@JanesBrains
1d

The cover design looks remarkably like 'The Lord of the Rings' cover, which seems wholly appropriate, though terrifying.

Who are the Masters occupying Mordor, and will a modern Fellowship contrive to destroy them?

I do hope I can afford a copy, but the postage to far-flung corners of the Earth always gets those of us living in the Third World. (We also read).

But living in such 'shithole' places (thank you, President Trump) may mean The Eye of Mordor is not upon us quite yet, as it is most certainly fixed on the First World.

Chris Dubeski's avatar
Chris Dubeski
7h

You can't make this stuff up. Prime Minister Carney appoints rookie M.P. Evan SOLOMON to Canada's first cabinet post specifically responsible for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation.

I guess I will be re-reading Temple Of Solomon.

