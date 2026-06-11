The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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Kathy Sloan's avatar
Kathy Sloan
5d

The digital concentration camp is proceeding at a staggering rate. According to the IMD Smart City Index, there are 148 benchmark smart cities globally with over 1,000 actively implementing measures and infrastructure. The top ranking Smart cities are all in Europe: Zurich, Oslo, Geneva, Copenhagen and London. Catherine Austin Fitts has identified the 12 steps to total control as follows: 1. Digital ID, 2. All digital money, 3. AI, 4. Digitized transportation, 5. Smart homes, 6. Digitized food and farming, 7. Big Data, 8. Smart phones, telecommunications and surveillance, 9. Media, Social Media and neurological weaponry, 10. QR and bar codes, 11. Digital assets, and 12. Digital elections. The acronym SMART says it all: Surveillance, Monitoring, Auditing, Reporting and Technology. Welcome to total human enslavement.

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
4d

Great article Jacob. The UK with the cameras, the 15 minute infrastructure , Paris with the no go zones just as in your country Sweden, all of these things are slowly becoming more prevalent across the pond here in Canada as well as the US. The unmitigated immigration to create the “problem” has been taking place for years now. The racism and hate gets stirred up on social media by the bot farms and false flag propaganda to keep the problem going. The government is “forced” to take action in order to keep the population safe. The Liberal government here in Canada is in the process of passing legislation that will allow them to access your previous year’s digital information without any warrant or just cause.. this includes all emails, texts and social media posts and interactions. Monitoring for the illusion of safety. Another legislation will permit them to order your digital service provider to disconnect you without warning, without appeal. You can effectively be disappeared digitally from society, no phone, no email, no electronic banking, no internet access whatsoever if the government has deemed you guilty of wrongspeak, criticism of the government or racism against the immigrant population. They are also on the cusp of passing another law requiring digital verification for minors to access social media accounts.. this will require anyone using social media to submit to a facial recognition system/digital identification system to use social media.. under the guise of keeping minors safe online. This will slow creep into requiring digital verification to access any online services in order to prevent hackers and fraud. The problem reaction solutions will be rolling out at warp speed now to get us herded into our Orwellian new world order, before the majority wakes up to the reality of what is going on. Meanwhile the cameras keep popping up along with the construction of data centres.

Thank you for sharing your article on the progress of the agenda on that side of the world.

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