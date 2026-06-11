The surveillance state isn’t something coming in some distant future. It is already here, and has been gradually implemented over the last couple of decades. But the speed is intensifying, and is being justified with a familiar modus operandi (problem–reaction–solution).

In my hometown Norrköping, a gang war has erupted with its epicenter just a few blocks away from my apartment in a small district nicknamed “Biafra” (after the Nigerian Civil War 1967–70). It used to be a poor working class district with two-story houses houses in rendered wood, with only cold running water and privy in the courtyard. But despite its shortcomings in comfort, it was a small scale area full of life, with ten grocery stores and a small hat shop.

A street in the old district “Gjuteriet”. All buildings on the picture were demolished in the late 1960s and replaced by large concrete blocs.

In the mid-sixties, eight blocks were demolished to make way for modernity. Around one hundred houses were replaced by six gigantic residential buildings, a kindergarten and a supermarket. It was a part of the “million program”, a public housing project implemented by the governing Social Democrat Party with the aim to solve Sweden’s housing shortage and poor living standards. It was built on the idea of large scale technocratic efficiency and the urban planning philosophies of Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier with the intent to wipe out almost everything reminiscent of the past.

The picturesque “Red Town” in front of the concrete ghetto “Biafra”. The houses in the Red Town are all painted in the traditional Swedish “Falu red” (iron oxide red from the copper mine in Falun), hence the name.

This had a devastating effect on the old cityscape. In the neighbouring “Red Town” (built as emergency housing during the First World War) had begun to be expropriated to give room for even more large concrete buildings.

About 80 % of the old city center in Norrköping was knocked down between 1965–1975, and replaced by new sterile modernist buildings and demolition sites/parking lots. It was not uncommon for visiting foreigners to ask if the city had been bombed during the Second World War.

However, the picturesque “Red Town” was saved and the area is now protected, and very popular.

If the oil crisis in the early 1970s hadn’t put a halt to the large-scale plans, coinciding with ever louder protests from local residents, probably nothing would have remained of the older city except for a some churches, schools and public buildings.

The rebuilt Old Town in Gdansk with the characteristic The Crane (Żuraw)

For comparison, I recently visited Gdansk in Poland, where 90% of the city center was destroyed in the war. However, parts of the city center were rebuilt in the old style which today attracts many tourists.

The building complex "Presidenten" and the old "Industrilandskapet" in Norrköping

The same cannot be said about Norrköping’s rebuilt cityscape. The tourists mainly visits the old “Industrial Landscape”, comprising late 19th century factory buildings located along the river from the time when Norrköping was a major textile industry (described as Sweden’s Manchester).

As the nickname “Biafra” suggests, the new district soon fell into disrepute. Despite well-planned apartments with relatively high standard, it was rejected by all who could afford to live elsewhere. Instead, it would become a breeding ground for drug dealing and crime. It became reserved for the less fortunate. Unemployment was rising during the seventies after the closure of the last textile factories.

Le Corbusier’s technocratic utopia was to become populated by alcoholics, drug addicts, people on social welfare, students, and refugees. But it wasn’t until the past decade that the district began to make headlines in Swedish media.

In August 2014, Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt (from the Liberal-Conservative Moderate Party) declared in a speech to the nation that Swedes had to open their hearts to people “fleeing towards Europe, fleeing towards freedom, fleeing towards better conditions.” This would leave no room for further reforms as the state budget would be strained.

After losing the election in September 2014, Reinfeldt left it to his successors from the opposition to deal with what was to come – the largest and fastest wave of refugees since World War II. In April 2025 it was dubbed “the European refugee crisis”. Sweden was one of the most generous European countries and accepted 163 000 asylum seekers in one year, a large portion of whom came from war-torn countries such as Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea and Somalia. A staggering amount for a country with a population of less than 10 million.

However, this became too much for the Swedish system to handle. The governing Social Democrats and the progressive Green Party were forced to abandon Sweden’s generous “open border” policy. In November 2015, tighter border control and stricter asylum rules were introduced.

Åsa Romson (Green Party) and Prime Minister Stefan Löfvén (Social Democrats) present the new migration policy.

Meanwhile, private companies, “the immigration-industrial complex”, made substantial profits on on solving the refugee challenges with tax-subsidised government contracts. Among these profiteers were found former critics of large scale immigration.

Asylum applications in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states between 1 January and 30 June 2015 according to Eurostat data.

Many of the migrants were moved from temporary refugee camps into the old “million program” areas as few other options were available. The large inflow of new citizens also supported a building boom, which had been prepared well in advance by the previous Reinfeldt administration and coupled with less restrictive building rules and weakened protections for cultural heritage.

However, it soon became clear that (even though a tiny minority) not all migrants were peaceful and had the best intents in mind. Criminal networks and gangs were soon established, taking control of many of the migrant-dominated areas. The most well-known was the “Foxtrot network” with its leader Rawa Majid (aka the “Kurdish Fox”), who recruited young teenagers and children to commit serious crimes.

Many immigrant-dense areas became “no-go zones” and were labelled “vulnerable areas” by the Swedish authorities in 2015. Bombings and shootings has since become the new normal. According to Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, “between 2018 and 2025, reported bomb-related crimes increased from 162 to 621 crimes per year across the country”. Sweden is now one of the countries in Western Europe with the highest rate of gun violence.

It is a development I never could have imagined growing up in the peaceful Sweden of the seventies and eighties.

Bombed entrance in Norrköping, November 2025

At the same time, the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats (SD) doubled their voter base and in 2022 became the second largest party. This meant an abrupt change in immigration and security policy, with the large rival parties adopting policies similar to the SD. The new government, now again headed by the Liberal-Conservative Moderate Party and supported by SD, came to power promising to curb organised crime and “dramatically increase the number of surveillance cameras”.

Election poster for the Moderate Party with the title: “Now we will handle crime”

The new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson would, ironically, come to power by solving a problem that his predecessor and party colleague Reinfeldt had helped create through the open border policy. But now it was “No more Mr. Nice Guy”.

Police blockings after a shooting outside of “Biafra”.

In 2023 and 2024, the gang war in Norrköping reached its peak with two deadly shootings within a short walking distance from my house (the latest deadly shooting was at Walpurgis Night this year). CCTV cameras were installed to oversee my street in early 2024. This was followed by the introduction of the first Swedish “security zone” in Norrköping from April to June 2024. CCTV cameras can now be found on all the main streets and will be followed by hundreds of more after a decision by the City Council in February this year.

CCTV-tower watching over “Biafra”

And the cameras can now be used more efficiently with AI-technology. In May 2026, the Swedish parliament decided that facial recognition will be allowed “if it is absolutely necessary to locate or identify a specific person.” At this stage only to detect and prevent serious crimes (danger to the lives of other people) or to find and identify missing persons. A court decision will be needed but can in case of emergency be applied for retrospectively.

But this will most likely change as the CCTV-cameras and facial recognition technologies are planned to be a part of the coming financial/social credit system, always watching and evaluating human behaviour. Prerequisites for the Agentic State and a global panopticon.

The constant crises have supported the development and public support of this Orwellian security state, with the gang wars in areas like “Biafra” acting as triggers to reshape our cities into well-guarded and monitored “prison facilities”. Once again with profit to be made (this time by the Security Industrial Complex).

An old deep-rooted fear of foreigners has been exploited by allowing excessive quotas of refugees from far-off countries and cultures, dismissing all criticism as racism, and then harnessing the suppressed power of an increasingly discontented population.

When the paradigm shifts and the government finally responds to the “wishes of the people” by imposing far-reaching restrictions on people’s privacy in order to create a safe society, the common man experiences this as a victory over the weak Leftist paradigm that gave rise to the chaos.

This means that the totalitarian police state once again is implemented with the mandate of the people. This is how Machiavellian strategy works.

The Fortress World Scenario is starting to take shape, and the average citizen has been manipulated into embracing it with open arms. Few will question being monitored 24/7 as it will “make the world safe again”. It is time to wake up!

Find out more about the future world system in my books The Digital World Brain and Temple of Solomon. Order directly from Pharos Media.