My new book Temple of Solomon arrived from the printing house yesterday. It is an exclusive book in a limited four colour edition (777 numbered and signed copies) that only can be purchased from Pharos webshop.
A couple of weeks ago I talked to Swedish journalist Anders Bolling about the book and my research on his podcast Mind the Shift.
What a wonderful interview with my favorite historian! I can't wait to read your new book.
Thank you for your work exposing the truth and unique perspective which is very deep and hopeful.
Congratulations! There is really not many people that can change their views of beliefs, even afyer seeing substantial evidence. This gives hope!