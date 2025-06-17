The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alwayscurious's avatar
alwayscurious
1d

Why did the video suddenly cut off when you were about to talk about the digital ID in Sweden, the bank ID? What is that?

I have your other two books, thank you for all the research; I don't have the Temple of Salomon.

I have come to believe that the age of enlightenment came to fore so as to denude civilization of its culture and religion and make way for the evil one, Satan, the prince of the world as it says in the Bible.

Technology services the pride of megalomaniacs and it's perfectly understandable how the occult and tech are united in the cause for power and control. This endeavor is achieved with significant deception and the degradation of human dignity par for the course.

Newsflash techies and new worlders, you are not gods and you will fail miserably.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
1d

Canadian pm wants to impose carbon budgets on global citizens

https://youtube.com/shorts/O1msZyTcTsg?si=CZfgYu9fnXm2e0gm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jacob Nordangård
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture