The second edition of Temple of Solomon arrived yesterday. Appropriate for the times, given the dramatic events currently unfolding in the Middle East.

Order from Pharos Media.

The book describes the occult roots of the “world empire”, with music by my band Wardenclyffe and artwork by Kimmie Fransson as a backdrop. It is an ambitious project that took almost ten years to complete. The book is an exclusive edition with four-color print, high quality paper, and a gold-foiled cover.

In the story I delve into the mysteries of John Dee, his conversations with “angels”and influence on the Rosicrucian enlightenment, The Roundtable Group and their quest for world empire, Madame Blavatsky’s theosophical Master’s of Wisdom, Alice A. Bailey’s plan for a New World Order, The Georgia Guidestones, depopulation and the intriguing connection to the Rosicrucian order, H.G. Wells and his idea of a World Brain, the futurist Oliver Reiser’s blueprint for the rebuilding a Solomon’s Temple in the sky, and how these ideas has evolved into and inspired the modern New Age Technospirituality and “secular” Transhumanist movements.

All leading up to the alchemical grand finale where the Pact for the Future is about to be fulfilled with AI-command and control.

In the final chapter, I give a personal account of why I believe the rebuilding of the “Tower of Babel” will fail once again…

Don’t miss my conversation with Courtenay Turner on how “ancient esotericism drives today’s global agenda”.