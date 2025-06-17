Temple of Solomon: How Ancient Esotericism Drives Today’s Global Agenda
The second expanded edition is now available for purchase
The second edition of Temple of Solomon arrived yesterday. Appropriate for the times, given the dramatic events currently unfolding in the Middle East.
The book describes the occult roots of the “world empire”, with music by my band Wardenclyffe and artwork by Kimmie Fransson as a backdrop. It is an ambitious project that took almost ten years to complete. The book is an exclusive edition with four-color print, high quality paper, and a gold-foiled cover.
In the story I delve into the mysteries of John Dee, his conversations with “angels”and influence on the Rosicrucian enlightenment, The Roundtable Group and their quest for world empire, Madame Blavatsky’s theosophical Master’s of Wisdom, Alice A. Bailey’s plan for a New World Order, The Georgia Guidestones, depopulation and the intriguing connection to the Rosicrucian order, H.G. Wells and his idea of a World Brain, the futurist Oliver Reiser’s blueprint for the rebuilding a Solomon’s Temple in the sky, and how these ideas has evolved into and inspired the modern New Age Technospirituality and “secular” Transhumanist movements.
All leading up to the alchemical grand finale where the Pact for the Future is about to be fulfilled with AI-command and control.
In the final chapter, I give a personal account of why I believe the rebuilding of the “Tower of Babel” will fail once again…
Why did the video suddenly cut off when you were about to talk about the digital ID in Sweden, the bank ID? What is that?
I have your other two books, thank you for all the research; I don't have the Temple of Salomon.
I have come to believe that the age of enlightenment came to fore so as to denude civilization of its culture and religion and make way for the evil one, Satan, the prince of the world as it says in the Bible.
Technology services the pride of megalomaniacs and it's perfectly understandable how the occult and tech are united in the cause for power and control. This endeavor is achieved with significant deception and the degradation of human dignity par for the course.
Newsflash techies and new worlders, you are not gods and you will fail miserably.
