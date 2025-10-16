Second part of the discussion with Paul Hellier at The Fair Food Forager & Friends show about the technocratic management system now unfolding.
“In this episode we discuss the Agentic State, the 4th industrial revolution, digital enslavement, the way ahead, freedom and the many faults in their plan. Including many internet drop outs during key points as if it was a sign or that they were listening.”
Project NANDA: Building the Agentic Web
"The future isn't just AI - it's trillions of AI agents collaborating across the open web securely"
😬
https://projnanda.github.io/projnanda/#/
-------
The EU Artificial Intelligence Act
Up-to-date developments and analyses of the EU AI Act
https://artificialintelligenceact.eu/
High-level summary of the AI Act
https://artificialintelligenceact.eu/high-level-summary/
"The following types of AI system are ‘Prohibited’ according to the AI Act.
AI systems:
deploying subliminal, manipulative, or deceptive techniques to distort behaviour and impair informed decision-making, causing significant harm.
exploiting vulnerabilities related to age, disability, or socio-economic circumstances to distort behaviour, causing significant harm.
biometric categorisation systems inferring sensitive attributes (race, political opinions, trade union membership, religious or philosophical beliefs, sex life, or sexual orientation), except labelling or filtering of lawfully acquired biometric datasets or when law enforcement categorises biometric data.
social scoring, i.e., evaluating or classifying individuals or groups based on social behaviour or personal traits, causing detrimental or unfavourable treatment of those people.
assessing the risk of an individual committing criminal offenses solely based on profiling or personality traits, except when used to augment human assessments based on objective, verifiable facts directly linked to criminal activity.
compiling facial recognition databases by untargeted scraping of facial images from the internet or CCTV footage.
inferring emotions in workplaces or educational institutions, except for medical or safety reasons.
‘real-time’ remote biometric identification (RBI) in publicly accessible spaces for law enforcement, except when:
searching for missing persons, abduction victims, and people who have been human trafficked or sexually exploited;
preventing substantial and imminent threat to life, or foreseeable terrorist attack; or
identifying suspects in serious crimes (e.g., murder, rape, armed robbery, narcotic and illegal weapons trafficking, organised crime, and environmental crime, etc.)."
BUT GOD IS SOVEREIGN AND HAS THE LAST WORD!!