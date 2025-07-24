The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

Fritz Freud
2d

Hi.

Just saw your video on Corbett.

I am writing on AI and AI Government for years.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/project-omega-ai-government

Now there is something everyone is missing and that is the assumption that AI is a program... it is not.

AI is Infrastructure... precisely a real time infrastructure with Algorhytm's at its core.

Also we are no obliged to participate nor can they force us.

I also written an AI abuse prevention act and made the case for a class action lawsuit because all AI is... it is mimicking Human Intelligence based on Data stolen from Humans.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/artificial-intelligence-abuse-prevention

The biggest threat is STARLINK.

Also... NEURAL LACE BCI was inserted in the Covid shots so there is another Class Action Lawsuit.

I write the AI WAR CHRONICLES because we are living in the AI war.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-war-chronicles

There you find information no one else provides.

I offer to come on any podcast if you want deeper information on this subject... you can extend this to JC too.

Because I doubt it that anyone else has as much information on this subject as I have.

Jason
2d

The Sentient World System has changed a bit over the last 10 years. It now seems it is referred to as RWISE and QWISE.

The same guy , Alok R. Chaturvedi, it still in control and has recently won an award for his continued work in establishing a complete mirror world where we all have our digital twins.

Check out the websites , the usual cheerful dystopian tones await you !

https://qwise-xai.ai/

Also

https://rwise.ai/

Love your work Jacob, and also James. 👏

