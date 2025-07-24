The Blueprint for AI Government Revealed
My talk with James Corbett about "The Agentic State"
What is the Global Government Technology Centre? Why are they writing whitepapers on The Agentic State? Why are they proposing that governments use AI to create virtual twins of everyone on the planet in order to predict the future? And how does this relate to John Dee, the World Brain, and the centuries-long occultic quest to unite humanity in a world organism? Find out the answers to these and other questions as we talk to Jacob Nordangård of The Pharos Chronicles about his new article, "Welcome to Your Nightmare: The Externalization of the Agentic State."
Hi.
Just saw your video on Corbett.
I am writing on AI and AI Government for years.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/project-omega-ai-government
Now there is something everyone is missing and that is the assumption that AI is a program... it is not.
AI is Infrastructure... precisely a real time infrastructure with Algorhytm's at its core.
Also we are no obliged to participate nor can they force us.
I also written an AI abuse prevention act and made the case for a class action lawsuit because all AI is... it is mimicking Human Intelligence based on Data stolen from Humans.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/artificial-intelligence-abuse-prevention
The biggest threat is STARLINK.
Also... NEURAL LACE BCI was inserted in the Covid shots so there is another Class Action Lawsuit.
I write the AI WAR CHRONICLES because we are living in the AI war.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-war-chronicles
There you find information no one else provides.
I offer to come on any podcast if you want deeper information on this subject... you can extend this to JC too.
Because I doubt it that anyone else has as much information on this subject as I have.
The Sentient World System has changed a bit over the last 10 years. It now seems it is referred to as RWISE and QWISE.
The same guy , Alok R. Chaturvedi, it still in control and has recently won an award for his continued work in establishing a complete mirror world where we all have our digital twins.
Check out the websites , the usual cheerful dystopian tones await you !
https://qwise-xai.ai/
Also
https://rwise.ai/
Love your work Jacob, and also James. 👏