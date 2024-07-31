The Climate Emergency Illusionists and the Pact for the Future
"A planetary emergency is proposed to be declared at the UN Future Summit in September this year. This could trigger the set up of an emergency platform to curb the alleged "climate crisis".
My speech from Clintel Anniversary Congress in the Netherlands, June 18, 2024.
"A planetary emergency is proposed to be declared at the UN Future Summit in September this year. This could trigger the set up of an emergency platform to curb the alleged "climate crisis". Which actors are behind this proposal, and what are the consequences for our human liberties?"
Thank you for your hard work. God bless you.
I’d agree with the vast majority of this interview. It has aged like a good wine