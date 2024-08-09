From the description:

“Have you ever heard of the UN Summit of the Future? Probably not. A planetary emergency is proposed to be declared at this Summit in September 2024. This could trigger the set up of an emergency platform to curb the alleged "climate crisis". Jacob Nordangård visited the Netherlands to speak at the Anniversary Congress of Clintel Foundation on 18 June 2024.

The day before the congress he talked to the organizer and chairman of the day of the congress, Evert Doornhof. They spoke about the history leading to the summit and the connections with among others the Rockefeller family, WEF and the Netherlands. You will also hear which actors are behind this proposal, and what the consequences are for our human liberties.”