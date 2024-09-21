In the fourth revision of the Pact for the Future the request to present “protocols for convening and operationalizing emergency platforms” has been replaced with the more watered down: “consider approaches to strengthen the United Nations’ system’s response to complex global shocks within existing authorities”.

This is somewhat of a relief for all of us who has warned about the consequences that these platforms can have on our human liberties if triggered, but it remains to be seen what this means in practice, as the wording leaves room for interpretation.

Stimson Center writes in their Emergency Platform Brief that “some, especially G77 states and China, are likely to contend that ‘complex global shock’ is essentially a code for great power interests [no shit, Sherlock], and that this template necessitates assembling global resources only in the service of the influential”, but adds that “none seem to have been entirely dismissive” to the idea of an Emergency Platform.

We can be assured that the technocrats will try to find other ways to implement the Emergency Platform-toolbox within the current system.

But the changed paragraph fortunately means that the Climate Governance Commission’s advice (for the Summit of the Future) to declare a planetary emergency, and trigger the setup of an Emergency Platform for “urgent coordinated action” won’t be possible to implement at this time.