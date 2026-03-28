The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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Pieter Magré's avatar
Pieter Magré
2d

I was listening to the podcast Geopolitics & Enpire with an interview of Luri Roşca, who spoke about this new book, which he would like to translate in Romanian and Moldovan. He considers it a very important book and I am looking forward reading it.

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Marjory Morningstar's avatar
Marjory Morningstar
2d

Contratulations, and thank you for writing "The Digital World Brain". Looking forward to reading it!

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