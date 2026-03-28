Yesterday, my latest book The Digital World Brain: Our Common Agenda and the Pact for the Future arrived from the printer. We have now shipped the first round of pre-orders. The rest will be shipped early next week.

Order the book from Pharos Media.

Excerpt from the Introduction:

On June 11 2019, a draft resolution called “Strengthening of the United Nations system” was submitted to the United Nations by the UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

Two days later, on June 13, António Guterres and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed met with Klaus Schwab and WEF president Börge Brende to sign a partnership deal between United Nations and World Economic Forum to “accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.” This meant in practice that the World Economic Forum would become a main partner in the development and implementation of the “common agenda.”

According to the Epstein files, Börge Brende (former Foreign Minister of Norway), celebrated the deal by having dinner with American financier and former CFR and TriCom-member Jeffrey Epstein in his townhouse that evening. Epstein had written to Brende in 2018 and stated that: “Davos can really replace the UN. C21, cyber, crypto . genetics. .. intl coordination.” Brende answered, “Exactly - we need a new global architecture. World Economic Forum (Davos) is uniquely positioned - public private.”

The following day, the UN General Assembly decided that a “unifying declaration that captures the collective commitment of Member States to multilateralism and to the United Nations and their shared vision for a common future” would be adopted during the UN’s 75th anniversary.