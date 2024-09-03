Order the book here.

From the description:

The year 2020 will go down in history as the year when the global coup d’état was initiated. In a historical context, the COVID-19 crisis, the murder of George Floyd by a police officer and subsequent riots, mass protests against government lockdowns, and the 2020 election appear rather as part of a well-directed chess game, with complete control of the whole planet as the final goal. During the crescendo of this drama, the powers behind the coup emerged quite openly, offering a techno—totalitarian and very far-reaching solution to the world. This solution, which they call the Great Reset, includes mankind being fully integrated and merged with a worldwide technological system through the application of the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution—all for our own safety, security, and well-being.

Most people probably associate the phrase “coup d’état” with a sudden, violent takeover, with tanks around government buildings, takeover of media channels, purges of dissidents, arrests, and so on. But this is not always the case. The usurpers can also seize power without violence, in a completely legal and democratic way, with the consent or even enthusiasm of the people, as evidenced in 2020. There are many “existential threats” (climate, refugee crises, terrorism, pandemics, etc.) that can be used to establish a firmer and more centralized governance. This can be a gradual process, barely perceivable until it’s almost a fait accompli.

In The Global Coup d’Ètat, author and researcher Jacob Nordangård shares the history, describes the process, reveals the methods, and identifies the agents of this worldwide takeover so that we can take action before it’s too late.