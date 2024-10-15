My book, The Global Coup d’État, is finally released in English October 15. It was originally published in Swedish in December 2020 during the height of the pandemic (but has been expanded with a lot of new information since then). Order your copy here.

From the foreword by Catherine Austin Fitts:

The Global Coup d’État extends the analysis in Rockefeller and does so with the benefit of the global unmasking of tyranny that has occurred since 2019—spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and its acceleration of what I call “the great poisoning,” as well as by the central bankers’ Going Direct Reset, which has engineered global financial consolidation on a previously unimaginable scale. Engineering central control takes a lot of work—and it leaves a document trail. Dr. Nordangård has taken great care to map out the people, groups, events, and regulatory frameworks that have been and are being used to consolidate and justify global power. His attention to detail alongside a remarkable ability for synthesis create a work that is unusually well done and easy to follow. He is also skilled in translating the official narratives used to market the changes underway into the actual technocratic details—the nuts and bolts of tyranny. The Global Coup d’État makes it much easier to see the control grid slowly closing in around us. It also makes it much easier for you to back out of that control grid—in your work, in your choice of media and banks, in your investments, and in your choice of companions and communities. We don’t have to slide into tyranny, especially if we can see it coming. So, take a deep breath and dive in—you are about to get a heavy dose of actionable intelligence, one that can help you avoid an enormous number of deep-state traps.

Professor Emeritus Reuben Rose recently made in interview with me about the book and my music. This is from his description:

Dr Nordangård’s book The Global Coup D’État is a wake up call to all of us who think that everything will go back to “normal” after COVID-19. The ~400 page book is set out in a format to take the reader through all aspects of the global “coup d’état” with 13 chapters: The Vision; 2. The Threat; 3. The Partnership; 4. The Emergency; 5. The Trigger; 6. The Coup; 7. The Club; 8. The Trump Card; 9. The Resistance; 10. The Transition; 11. The Digital ID; 12. The Robbery; Epilogue.

Listen to the interview here:





