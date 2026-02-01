According to an Associated Press report, Donald Trump plans to establish the headquarter for his recently founded Board of Peace in the building that formerly housed the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington.

The building, finished in 2011, was designed by Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie. Part of the funding came from Chevron Corporation and defense contractor Lockheed Martin ! Well, you need war in order to bring peace.

In December, the institute was renamed Donald J. Trump’s US Institute of Peace “to reflect the President’s commitment to the cause of peace around the world”, following a decision by the US State Department (the same month John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was renamed Trump Kennedy Center)!

This is extremely rare, as it usually takes a couple of decades before a president is honoured with buildings bearing their name. That kind of recognition has up until recently (to my knowledge) only been bestowed authoritarian leaders like Mao, Stalin and Mussolini.

I take this as an indication of what is to come.

Screenshot from U.S. Department of State ( state.gov/2025-diplomatic-wins )

But the story is even more bizarre. In March 2025, Donald Trump fired USIP’s acting president, put his own man in charge, took control of the building, sent Musk’s DOGE team into the building to remove all USIP logos while firing the workforce.

This was the result of an Executive Order with the aim to reduce federal bureaucracy, where the U.S. Institute of Peace was to be “eliminated to the maximum extent”.

The takeover was repelled by a court decision, and the workforce were reinstated. But in June the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in Trump’s favour and stated that he needed to have control of the institute in order to “pursue his foreign policy objective". However, the legal battle has continued.

Since then, the institute has been preparing for its new mission (the acting president has signed a 10-year deal with the state department). The first, in December, was to host the signing of the peace treaty between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The greatest dealmaker in our nation's history" (according to U.S. State Department)

But my guess is that a much more grandiose peace deal is in the works, with the Donald Trump’s Board of Peace in its center. One that involves Israel and Iran, after a possible successful war campaign and regime change in Teheran. The US armada has now arrived, and is ready. The latest developments in Iran are clearly reminiscent of the 1979 revolution, but this time, ironically, it could result in the return of the same monarchy that was overthrown the last time.

The son of the last Shah, the exiled crown prince Reza Pavlavi, is more than willing to assume the Iranian throne with Israeli support, U.S. military assistance, and possibly with the Board of Peace as an overseer of a Pavlavi-led transitional technocratic government.

As reported by Axios, Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (both members of the executive committee of the Board of Peace) have had secret meetings with Pavlavi.

An emergency plan has actually been drafted by the National Union for Democracy in Irans Iran Prosperity Project, with a path for Iran’s future, including a referendum on whether the country should be a monarchy or a republic after the fall of the Islamic theocratic regime.

If the people vote to reinstate the monarchy, Pavlavi as the new Shah could revive the ancient friendship between Iran and Israel and, like a modern heir to Cyrus the Great, give his blessing to the construction of the Third Temple in Jerusalem.

It would be the crowning glory for Trump, and would fit perfectly with the 250 year anniversary of the United States. The peace deal of the ages, set to elevate Trump to an almost godlike status, and with Trump “the master builder” assisting the rebuilding of one of the most religiously (and esoterically) legendary and significant buildings on earth. His “holy mission” has already been depicted in the “Holy Temple Coins”.

As I have pointed out in my writings, the third temple can be seen as the physical manifestation of Oliver Reiser’s “Temple in the Sky,” the all-seeing eye powered by the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The “Beast System” with its AI God.

The Beast is Yet to Come!

However, Trump is still wary of endorsing Pavlavi, as his support from the Iranian people has proven to be limited. Especially for the older generation, who remembers the excesses and oppression of the Shah, and do not want foreign powers to rule Iran through an obedient puppet again.

But what about the youth? And will Trump really oppose Netanyahu’s preferred choice? As they haven’t cared about what the people think before, why would they this time? And currently, there is no real counter-candidate to Pavlavi in ​​the Iranian opposition.

I guess we will soon have the answer.

