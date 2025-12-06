The Mystical New World Order - with Jacob Nordangård
Conversation with Nigel Howitt, "Living outside the Matrix" Podcast
I had a conversation with Nigel Howett (“Living outside the Matrix” Podcast) a couple of weeks ago. From the description:
Many people are fascinated by the occult, the hidden and the secret knowledge that the esoteric traditions appear to offer the seeker. And there is plenty of evidence that the ruling class behind the scenes participate in occult ceremonies and weird mystical rituals, from the bizarre ceremonies at the Bohemian Grove to the esoteric symbolism of Freemasonry. So what is going on with all this interest in mysticism by those who desire to enslave the rest of us in their New World Order?
One man who has done a lot of research into this topic is Jacob Nordangard, a Swedish researcher, author, lecturer, and musician. I caught up with Jacob to discuss his research into the mystical ideas that have long been of interest to the self-declared ruling class. In this episode of “Living outside the Matrix” we discover the roots of the mystical beliefs and practices of the people who are behind the plan to enslave humanity. Do they really believe in this stuff, or is it all a ruse, a con, a hoodwink, to lend credibility to the very idea of mysticism and its alleged powers? Are they achieving anything with all the numerology that ties various planned events to the Kabbalah, or is it all just a smoke screen to encourage us ordinary people to buy into mysticism all the more? Jacob shares his considerable knowledge with us, on the origins and the lineage of various mystical ideas That can be traced back to John Dee, and further.
Why are those who presume to orchestrate the establishment of a global government interested in all these ideas? How are the ideas of the New Age linked to the United nations? And why does the Lucis trust (originally called the Lucifer Publishing Company) enjoy advisory status with the United Nations? Jacob sheds light on all these questions and more.
Read more about the mystical agenda in Temple of Solomon.
Really interesting and so glad this topic is getting more serious academic attention. While I haven't read your books yet I have read many of those you source and have been following this angle of the control grid for a decade or so. I'd like to say, I think the interviewer has made a significant mistake when he claims that no one wants to be a slave. What we have witnessed over the last 5 years since just before the convid is that a great many, the majority in fact, do want to be slaves. I believe this is part of the operation and that their every intention is, and always has been, to create willing slaves, and what we witnessed was the proof of this achievement.
I have received the books "The Global Coup D'Etat (The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset) and the "Rockefeller" (Controlling the Game) and it will be appalling to read that I do look forward too, this winter here up in the High North in my Colony of Birth, an Orphanage, that I was born into with many Atrocities, me a third generation, by the Kingdom of this Colony
I will now order the book of yours "Temple of Solomon" here in the void, the digital gulag, though we will persist, thank you for you