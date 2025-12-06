I had a conversation with Nigel Howett (“Living outside the Matrix” Podcast) a couple of weeks ago. From the description:

Many people are fascinated by the occult, the hidden and the secret knowledge that the esoteric traditions appear to offer the seeker. And there is plenty of evidence that the ruling class behind the scenes participate in occult ceremonies and weird mystical rituals, from the bizarre ceremonies at the Bohemian Grove to the esoteric symbolism of Freemasonry. So what is going on with all this interest in mysticism by those who desire to enslave the rest of us in their New World Order?

One man who has done a lot of research into this topic is Jacob Nordangard, a Swedish researcher, author, lecturer, and musician. I caught up with Jacob to discuss his research into the mystical ideas that have long been of interest to the self-declared ruling class. In this episode of “Living outside the Matrix” we discover the roots of the mystical beliefs and practices of the people who are behind the plan to enslave humanity. Do they really believe in this stuff, or is it all a ruse, a con, a hoodwink, to lend credibility to the very idea of mysticism and its alleged powers? Are they achieving anything with all the numerology that ties various planned events to the Kabbalah, or is it all just a smoke screen to encourage us ordinary people to buy into mysticism all the more? Jacob shares his considerable knowledge with us, on the origins and the lineage of various mystical ideas That can be traced back to John Dee, and further.

Why are those who presume to orchestrate the establishment of a global government interested in all these ideas? How are the ideas of the New Age linked to the United nations? And why does the Lucis trust (originally called the Lucifer Publishing Company) enjoy advisory status with the United Nations? Jacob sheds light on all these questions and more.