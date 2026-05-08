This week I was interviewed by Paul Brennan from Reality Check Radio (New Zealand). Link to the episode: rcr.media/episodes/jacob-nordangard-swedish-researcher-author-the-technocratic-agenda-behind-the-energy-crisis/

Description:

Paul Brennan speaks with Swedish researcher and author Jacob Nordangård about his book The Digital World Brain, Our Common Agenda, and the Pact for the Future. Nordangård argues that global crises, wars, and energy shocks have historically been used to expand international governance structures, linking organisations such as the United Nations, World Economic Forum, and major tech firms to what he sees as an emerging digital control system.



Purchase The Digital World Brain: Our Common Agenda and the Pact for the Future from Pharos.