The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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Yet Another Tommy
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"Usury is a great huge monster, like a werewolf, who lays waste all, ... And yet decks himself out, and would be thought pious, so that people may not see where the oxen have gone, that he drags backwards into his den." --Martin Luther

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