Discussion with Paul Hellier at The Fair Food Forager & Friends show about the technocratic management system now unfolding.
“In this episode we discuss the names behind the technocratic push for digital control, the belief systems behind this sociopathic control grid and what we face if we don’t start acting.”
This is all well and good but...
Its like we're living in 1920s Chicago and we're talking about Al Capone's religion instead of talking about bringing him to justice.
Sorry but I must say that Jacob seems to be spending too much time trying to convince the people at his University who silenced him that he is right. Now its official, he is right. Now he needs to just help people organize against this technocracy.
The hierarchy should be externalized, to Sing Sing.
Too bloody late: Would your article be something along these future lines: The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".
Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA
This is the logical endpoint of the infrastructure being built today. And the beating heart of this future technocratic dystopia are the six rails. They are the indispensable mechanism that translates the algorithm’s cold prediction into lived reality:
Digital Identity is the leash, tethering every individual to the system.
Accreditation is the gate, determining who is allowed to participate in the new economy.
Data is the lifeblood, the constant flow of information that feeds the AI.
Audit & Assurance is the judgment, where Palantir and its counterparts render verdicts.
Finance is the whip, the apex actuator that enforces compliance with devastating precision.
Procurement is the cage itself, making the entire structure inescapable.
Together, they form a closed, self-reinforcing loop that operates with the impersonal efficiency of a machine. There is no need for a dictator when the rails can administer the system automatically.
Yet, even this apparatus of unprecedented control faces a limitation: the sheer unpredictability of the human mind. The final frontier of this technocratic vision lies in bypassing politics and persuasion altogether to achieve direct biological integration. This is the ultimate significance of ventures like Neuralink¹⁴ and other Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs). They represent the final patch to the troubled issue of human unpredictability. It’s a field, already covered by UNESCO through Neuroethics¹⁵.
Transhumanism¹⁶, in this context, is the last enclosure. It escalates control, creating a perfect feedback loop where the system’s predictions are fed directly into your consciousness, and your brain’s output is fed back for analysis. A deviant thought could be flagged as a ‘system error’ and corrected before it manifests, while his ‘incorrect’ political ideals can be ‘corrected’ before he votes for an unpalatable political candidate.
The choice we face is thus the ultimate one: will we surrender not just our freedom, but our own minds? The ‘Invisible Cage’ is evolving into a transhuman mind, and its cold, data-driven logic promises a future where not only are elections pointless, but the very capacity for human dissent is engineered into obsolescence.
The six rails are building the prison, the new gods of Spaceship Earth are preparing to become its warden… and you never voted for this nor were ever even told of the prison you built for yourself… because that would defeat its purpose¹⁷.
Clarification: The Covid vaccines are not mRNA they are ModRNA DNA created in a laboratory and patented, which begs the question, if mRNA DNA is natural to all living things on this planet and can't be patented and is the key to Heaven, what door does the ModRNA DNA open at death?: The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring, which the Covid vaccinated now are.
Conclusion: Not to be forgotten is that everyone Covid vaccinated now has their own MAC Address which connects to a computer somewhere, which knows who they are and where they live, like a mobile phone without a speaker or listening device - keyed into Planatir and the other digital collection programs - that can read a person's mind and can make decisions based on Plantir's programming on what happens to that person and how that thinking should be controlled, but immediately.
Now that the CDC says everyone can choose if they want a Covid vaccine or not, by informed consent, but that means that the above job is done, for those who survive the vaccines and their digital control is inevitable and can't be stopped now, because it is how it is.
Only those few who refused vaccines, won't connect to the Planatir digital control system, but natural evolution will dispose of them with time and the next generation will be totally under the control of Plantir and what they think, genetically modified to suit, by elected Governments controlling Plantir, probably when they are asleep, like the radio controlled drones, which they have now become.
The Great Reset can be achieved by Planatir remote control and existing populations increased or decreased to order and nothing can be done to stop that from happening, by age, sex, or some other predetermined "element".
Perhaps that is why Governments seem complacent about Religious disagreements, they have the power to force change by Planatir modifications, to suit now and the best way to evoke change is by "normalcy", so that nobody is alerted to anything untoward happening.
With so much interest in starting a war with Russia, you will recall that that Vladimir Putin was televised having the Russian vaccine to prove that it was safe......