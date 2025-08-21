I received the news yesterday that United States will suspend Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries on Saturday 29th of August.

On July 30, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order entitled “Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries,” which eliminates de minimis entry (i.e., duty-free entry into the United States of shipments valued at $800 or less) for goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 29, 2025.

This is done with the stated purpose to protect the American people from packages that “can pose health, safety, national and economic security risks”.

This is a part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” which Trump signed into law on the 4th of July, but Trump is “acting more quickly to suspend the de minimis exemption than the OBBBA requires, to deal with national emergencies and save American lives and businesses NOW”.

It means that a 15 % tariff will be added to the price. Swedish Postnord will suspend all shipments to United States from August 23 in order “to develop and implement a solution that meets the requirements”, as they had little time to prepare for the change. It is unclear when they will resume shipments again.

At this time, we do not know if or when we will be able to ship to the US again. The cost and additional paperwork may become too extensive.

if you want to secure a copy of the book or t-shirts, order before Saturday 23d.

