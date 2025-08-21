To my American followers: Buy "Temple of Solomon" before the 15 % tariffs go into effect
The Swedish postal service just announced that they will suspend all shipments to United States from August 23. At this time, we do not know if or when we will be able to ship to the US again.
I received the news yesterday that United States will suspend Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries on Saturday 29th of August.
On July 30, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order entitled “Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries,” which eliminates de minimis entry (i.e., duty-free entry into the United States of shipments valued at $800 or less) for goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 29, 2025.
This is done with the stated purpose to protect the American people from packages that “can pose health, safety, national and economic security risks”.
This is a part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” which Trump signed into law on the 4th of July, but Trump is “acting more quickly to suspend the de minimis exemption than the OBBBA requires, to deal with national emergencies and save American lives and businesses NOW”.1
It means that a 15 % tariff will be added to the price. Swedish Postnord will suspend all shipments to United States from August 23 in order “to develop and implement a solution that meets the requirements”, as they had little time to prepare for the change. It is unclear when they will resume shipments again.
At this time, we do not know if or when we will be able to ship to the US again. The cost and additional paperwork may become too extensive.
So, if you want to secure a copy of the book or t-shirts, order before Saturday 23d.
The White House (2025), “Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump is Protecting the United States’ National Security and Economy by Suspending the De Minimis Exemption for Commercial Shipments Globally”, whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/07/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-is-protecting-the-united-states-national-security-and-economy-by-suspending-the-de-minimis-exemption-for-commercial-shipments-globally/
Whenever the american ruling billionaire predators lie that they are doing something in the interest of "national security" and "to save american lives" and for "the health and safety of americans" and "to fight terrorism" you can be 100% sure that they are work solely in the interest of enriching the ultra-rich and to cement the domination of the few anti-Golden-Rule billionaire scumbags over the 99%. Always have, always will. This is the anti-Golden-Rule morality of domination and self-interested greed (me-first-and-screw-you and dog-eat dog) that the american ruling class (both conservative and liberal) always always always work for. Yet desperately try to convince us with their lies and manipulative language that one or the other wing of the ruling class is on the side of the people (unfortunately this trick still works quite well for them, because they were able ti seccessfully herd us into partisan enclosures and pit us against each other). Here's exactly how the billionaire predators, their governments and their medias (both legacy and social, they own both) play this DIVIDE-AND-RULE control stratrgy against us https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/i-found-it-the-misplaced-owners-manual
Finally made my long anticipated purchase! It's intimidating buying anything right now. Looking forward to getting my copy.