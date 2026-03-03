Today I submitted the manuscript for The Digital World Brain: Our Common Agenda and the Pact for the Future to the printer.

Order the book from Pharos for delivery early April.

The book describes the vision of a new upgraded United Nations, which is planned to rise out of the ashes of the failing current world order.

Will the Iran conflict be a trigger for this development?

From the chapter “The Pact for the Future”:

During discussions, Arthur Dahl, president of the International Environment Forum and co-winner of the New Shape Prize, elaborated on the possibilities that could arise in connection with a new devastating event. As World War I resulted in the formation of the League of Nations, and WW II resulted in the United Nations, he argued that a new major crisis could transform the UN into a world organisation that would be more suitable for our times. “We are heading towards another major crisis which may mean that the whole system will collapse… What will we build after that process of crisis and collapse that we are looking in the eyes at the moment?” He then continued with a shocking statement bordering on insanity: “Maybe the best solution to climate change would be a nuclear winter for a few years to cool down the planet very quickly. And maybe, in the longer term, that would be in our best interest more than any other solutions tried at the moment.”

Listen to Arthur Dahls ideas about how a new United Nations could rise out of the ashes of the old system (1:04:50-1:06:10).

The book was originally published in Swedish in December 2022. This exclusive and limited edition is updated with new information and two new chapters. Hardcover, high-quality paper and four-color printing.

The German edition, Die Digitale Weltkontrolle will be published on April 21st. Preorder from Etica Media.