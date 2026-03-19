My new book The Digital World Brain: Our Common Agenda and the Pact for the Future will be delivered from the printer next Friday.

288 pages, hardcover, illustrated, high quality colour print. Order it from Pharos

This means that all of you who have pre-ordered will receive the book just before or after Easter.

From the Preface:

This book is the logical sequel to my two books, Rockefeller: Controlling the Game and The Global Coup d’Etat.

It describes how a century-long agenda is on the verge of being formalised paving the way for a digital world brain to oversee and manage all human and natural processes. This is basically a totalitarian system where no dissent is tolerated.

In Rockefeller, I outlined the history behind the climate agenda and how it was chosen as the overarching issue for the world. I also described the evolution of the technocratic concept sustainable development.

In The Global Coup d’Etat I looked closer at the background of the pandemic and found that it was used as a kick-off for the well-prepared plans to implement a “brave new world”, run by AI, ubiquitous surveillance, social credits, and behaviour modification. With the health scare and “public safety” as the perfect excuse, this agenda could make a giant leap forward.

Only a few months after the global health crisis was declared on March 11, 2020, Klaus Schwab of World Economic Forum, Prince Charles (Now King Charles III) of Great Britain, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres stepped forward during the WEF event The Great Reset and declared an impending restructuring of the entire world system.

In September 2020, during the UN’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the UN member states asked the Secretary-General for recommendations on how our global challenges, such as the climate and health crises, could be handled more effectively. His report, Our Common Agenda, was presented a year later. Its suggestions had, however, been prepared for several decades through a number of commissions and global summits, which all pointed to the need for more centralised control in order to create a world in balance.

As I looked into the report, it became obvious to me that the recommendations had clear links to science fiction author H.G. Wells’ and professor of philosophy Oliver Reiser’s concept of a World Brain (also described in my previous books).

In this book, I describe the background and implication of each of the twelve commitments which, according to Our Common Agenda, will enable the effective fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals of UN Agenda 2030 and the transition to a “carbon neutral” society. I also highlight how these recommendations will in effect result in the ultimate realisation of Wells’ and Reiser’s visions of a “perfect” utopian society.

Each chapter introduces a short “case file” of a person that has been useful in forward the agenda.

The book was first published in Swedish in December 2022. In this edition, I have added two new chapters on the signing of the Pact for the Future at the Summit of the Future in September 2024, and the dramatic developments on the world stage with a dissolution of the old world order following Donald Trump’s return as US President in January 2025, the release of the Epstein files in January 2026, and the start of the Iran-US war on 28 February 2026.

Thanks to everyone who support and help spread my work to the growing number of people who are beginning to realise the consequences if the planned digital world brain is to be implemented in its full capacity.