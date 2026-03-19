We will start to ship my new book "The Digital World Brain: Our Common Agenda and the Pact for the Future" next Friday
My new book The Digital World Brain: Our Common Agenda and the Pact for the Future will be delivered from the printer next Friday.
288 pages, hardcover, illustrated, high quality colour print. Order it from Pharos
This means that all of you who have pre-ordered will receive the book just before or after Easter.
From the Preface:
This book is the logical sequel to my two books, Rockefeller: Controlling the Game and The Global Coup d’Etat.
It describes how a century-long agenda is on the verge of being formalised paving the way for a digital world brain to oversee and manage all human and natural processes. This is basically a totalitarian system where no dissent is tolerated.
In Rockefeller, I outlined the history behind the climate agenda and how it was chosen as the overarching issue for the world. I also described the evolution of the technocratic concept sustainable development.
In The Global Coup d’Etat I looked closer at the background of the pandemic and found that it was used as a kick-off for the well-prepared plans to implement a “brave new world”, run by AI, ubiquitous surveillance, social credits, and behaviour modification. With the health scare and “public safety” as the perfect excuse, this agenda could make a giant leap forward.
Only a few months after the global health crisis was declared on March 11, 2020, Klaus Schwab of World Economic Forum, Prince Charles (Now King Charles III) of Great Britain, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres stepped forward during the WEF event The Great Reset and declared an impending restructuring of the entire world system.
In September 2020, during the UN’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the UN member states asked the Secretary-General for recommendations on how our global challenges, such as the climate and health crises, could be handled more effectively. His report, Our Common Agenda, was presented a year later. Its suggestions had, however, been prepared for several decades through a number of commissions and global summits, which all pointed to the need for more centralised control in order to create a world in balance.
As I looked into the report, it became obvious to me that the recommendations had clear links to science fiction author H.G. Wells’ and professor of philosophy Oliver Reiser’s concept of a World Brain (also described in my previous books).
In this book, I describe the background and implication of each of the twelve commitments which, according to Our Common Agenda, will enable the effective fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals of UN Agenda 2030 and the transition to a “carbon neutral” society. I also highlight how these recommendations will in effect result in the ultimate realisation of Wells’ and Reiser’s visions of a “perfect” utopian society.
Each chapter introduces a short “case file” of a person that has been useful in forward the agenda.
The book was first published in Swedish in December 2022. In this edition, I have added two new chapters on the signing of the Pact for the Future at the Summit of the Future in September 2024, and the dramatic developments on the world stage with a dissolution of the old world order following Donald Trump’s return as US President in January 2025, the release of the Epstein files in January 2026, and the start of the Iran-US war on 28 February 2026.
Thanks to everyone who support and help spread my work to the growing number of people who are beginning to realise the consequences if the planned digital world brain is to be implemented in its full capacity.
OMG!! I just posted a literally identical commentary to another Substacker's page. From beginning to end. The only difference was the addition of Huxley's warnings spanning 1957-1962.Including his interview with a French journalist who asked whether he still believed his portent of a dystopian future. And his answer. " My worst nightmare is now real. Brave New World is their ( the powerful elite cabal- his words )- playbook. When I wrote Brave New World in 1931, it was the fictitious work of a fantastical young mind. None of the technology or pharmaceuticals had been developed. They weren't even imagined possible. Or at all. It was only meant as a warning that what might appear to be wonderful progress, in the hands of megalomaniacs can be used to enslave. I fear a very evil cabal of wealthy, powerful people working behind the scenes , hiding behind organizations with euphemistic philanthropical type labels found what they sought to get there".
He was right. Remember " Fordism"? The State religion that replaced God? The characters' names- Lenina, John Marx, Mustafa Mond ( French for "world")...
Huxley's brother, Julian became " The Father of Transhumanism" and headed the UNESCO division of the UN, which was a eugenics project under the guise of global historical sites. We all know Ford was one of the original members of the cabal. Rockefeller and Carnegie were Oil, Pharma, Medical Procedure Doctrine, Petromedicine/Chemicals,Steel, Combustion Engine,the China Model, J.P. Morgan/Banking/Finance, Ford and the Assembly Line/ Automobiles... how they monopolized every institution of the Industrial Revolution, owned the government, globalized.. and their fascism became a vision of global Technocratic Communism type Feudalism.
Huxley's brainstorm that served as the inspiration for the novel was Ford's invention of the assembly line. He saw it as man being replaced by machines , first merging with technology and becoming the machine and eventually being replaced by Artificial Intelligence. We've already entered the Great Reset/Agenda 2030. Agenda 21 signified the end of the 20th Century. Covid 19 was the year we crossed the threshold.
Huxley's most bizarre prophecy came in 1961,when he warned the Brave New World was happened much faster than he anticipated. It was just around the corner. Asked what just around the corner meant, he replied, " I see it coming to fruition within 60 to 70 years".
Which would account for Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.
The UN, Trilateral Commission, CFR , WEF, Brookings Institute, Atlantic Council,NATO, EU... the Nazi abetters all shared a crosshatch of certain names.. Rockefeller, Ford, J.P. Morgan , Prescott Bush and their heirs now appear in the name of foundations, donors, endowment funds, corporate CEOs, high ranking politicians, bureau chiefs, Nobel Laureates, Nobel committee members, Publishers, Science and Research notables, Entertainment Industry hierarchy , Medical /Pharma/Hospitals, Universities and of course, " Religious Entities. The corrupt Vatican and Catholic orgs leading the pack. They're all virulent antisemites. Including the so-called Jews.
regarding the Iran war, Patrick Wood has it figured out:
https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/imec-trumps-war-with-iran-is-about?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web
It's all about the trade route starting from India, through the Straight of Hormuz on to railways through Saudi Arabia, Israel, Gaza and then by sea to Greece. I don't know whether a proposed new canal (the Ben Gurion Canal) stretching across Israel is part of it. They could just use a railway for that section, but that canal - through Gaza - would eliminate a long railway section and eliminate having to unload and reload cargo onto ships multiple times. Also, railway through Iraq, Jordan, Syria, and Turkey is an option. This would explain why Prime Minister Modi from India seems to be helping Israel. India could deliver their products to Europe more easily. But shipping through the Red Sea with the proposed Ben Gurion canal seems the cheapest way to get goods from India to Europe. Controlling this trade route for oil and goods and splitting India away from the BRICS alliance is worth many trillions over decades. For the record, I'm now anti-Trump and especially anti-Jared Kushner who will benefit tremendously from all of this.