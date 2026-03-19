The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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Gail's avatar
Gail
2d

OMG!! I just posted a literally identical commentary to another Substacker's page. From beginning to end. The only difference was the addition of Huxley's warnings spanning 1957-1962.Including his interview with a French journalist who asked whether he still believed his portent of a dystopian future. And his answer. " My worst nightmare is now real. Brave New World is their ( the powerful elite cabal- his words )- playbook. When I wrote Brave New World in 1931, it was the fictitious work of a fantastical young mind. None of the technology or pharmaceuticals had been developed. They weren't even imagined possible. Or at all. It was only meant as a warning that what might appear to be wonderful progress, in the hands of megalomaniacs can be used to enslave. I fear a very evil cabal of wealthy, powerful people working behind the scenes , hiding behind organizations with euphemistic philanthropical type labels found what they sought to get there".

He was right. Remember " Fordism"? The State religion that replaced God? The characters' names- Lenina, John Marx, Mustafa Mond ( French for "world")...

Huxley's brother, Julian became " The Father of Transhumanism" and headed the UNESCO division of the UN, which was a eugenics project under the guise of global historical sites. We all know Ford was one of the original members of the cabal. Rockefeller and Carnegie were Oil, Pharma, Medical Procedure Doctrine, Petromedicine/Chemicals,Steel, Combustion Engine,the China Model, J.P. Morgan/Banking/Finance, Ford and the Assembly Line/ Automobiles... how they monopolized every institution of the Industrial Revolution, owned the government, globalized.. and their fascism became a vision of global Technocratic Communism type Feudalism.

Huxley's brainstorm that served as the inspiration for the novel was Ford's invention of the assembly line. He saw it as man being replaced by machines , first merging with technology and becoming the machine and eventually being replaced by Artificial Intelligence. We've already entered the Great Reset/Agenda 2030. Agenda 21 signified the end of the 20th Century. Covid 19 was the year we crossed the threshold.

Huxley's most bizarre prophecy came in 1961,when he warned the Brave New World was happened much faster than he anticipated. It was just around the corner. Asked what just around the corner meant, he replied, " I see it coming to fruition within 60 to 70 years".

Which would account for Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.

The UN, Trilateral Commission, CFR , WEF, Brookings Institute, Atlantic Council,NATO, EU... the Nazi abetters all shared a crosshatch of certain names.. Rockefeller, Ford, J.P. Morgan , Prescott Bush and their heirs now appear in the name of foundations, donors, endowment funds, corporate CEOs, high ranking politicians, bureau chiefs, Nobel Laureates, Nobel committee members, Publishers, Science and Research notables, Entertainment Industry hierarchy , Medical /Pharma/Hospitals, Universities and of course, " Religious Entities. The corrupt Vatican and Catholic orgs leading the pack. They're all virulent antisemites. Including the so-called Jews.

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J973's avatar
J973
2d

regarding the Iran war, Patrick Wood has it figured out:

https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/imec-trumps-war-with-iran-is-about?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

It's all about the trade route starting from India, through the Straight of Hormuz on to railways through Saudi Arabia, Israel, Gaza and then by sea to Greece. I don't know whether a proposed new canal (the Ben Gurion Canal) stretching across Israel is part of it. They could just use a railway for that section, but that canal - through Gaza - would eliminate a long railway section and eliminate having to unload and reload cargo onto ships multiple times. Also, railway through Iraq, Jordan, Syria, and Turkey is an option. This would explain why Prime Minister Modi from India seems to be helping Israel. India could deliver their products to Europe more easily. But shipping through the Red Sea with the proposed Ben Gurion canal seems the cheapest way to get goods from India to Europe. Controlling this trade route for oil and goods and splitting India away from the BRICS alliance is worth many trillions over decades. For the record, I'm now anti-Trump and especially anti-Jared Kushner who will benefit tremendously from all of this.

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